These Skullcandy headphones crush all their rivals in terms of bang for buck at 50 percent off

These Skullcandy headphones crush all their rivals in terms of bang for buck at 50 percent off
Are you looking to buy the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world to prepare for your epic summer travels? The Skullcandy Crusher Evo are... probably not it, but a spectacular new Amazon deal is making these skull-crushing (in a good way) over-ear cans with "sensory bass" simply too affordable to ignore right now.

Believe it or not, the black-coated Crusher Evos are today cheaper than at any other point in 2024 so far, matching a record low price they only hit once before in their lifetime for just a couple of days back during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2023 festivities in November.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Sensory Bass, Personal Sound Technology, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Technology, Collapsible Design, Black, USB-C Charging Cable Included
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Normally available for $199.99 (which is far from an obscene price point for a powerful pair of wireless headphones with stellar battery life, mind you), these bad boys can be yours for a presumably limited time at a $100 discount. For those who failed basic math back in elementary school, that equates to an outstanding 50 percent slashed off the Crusher Evo's list price.

Are you now looking at the best budget wireless headphones here? That's not an easy title to bestow on any one product in such a super-competitive category, but it's really hard to find an alternative with a comparable price and similarly impressive list of features today.

As you can imagine, you will need to make do without active noise cancellation if you agree with our assessment or choose to listen to the hundreds of Amazon customers who seem to have (almost) only words of praise for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, even when purchased at a higher price than right now.

The lack of ANC functionality is offset by Skullcandy's fancy proprietary Crusher Sensory Bass and Personal Sound technologies, not to mention the up to 40 hours of uninterrupted listening time delivered between USB-C charges and the very practical collapsible design. All in all, these are arguably not as advanced or quite as powerful as Apple's AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they're much cheaper, and we know that's pivotal for so many prospective buyers out there.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
