What Black Friday phone deals to expect in 2020

This article will be updated regularly as new Black Friday 2020 deals become available.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Friday, November 27, 2020

What sales on Samsung phones to expect this Black Friday





If you want to save more money on the Galaxy S20+ 5G there's the Renewed option that will shed another $200 or so from the price. The renewed products on Amazon work and look like new and are backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The savings are massive, you can get an ultra-premium phone at the price of a mid-ranger.





We know that the Galaxy Note 20 lineup has shaken the smartphone world with top performance and premium looks and features but there's no reason to skip on the previous generation. The Galaxy Note 10 is a perfectly ample device that will give every smartphone out there a serious run for its money. And since the new generation is already out there, there are sweet deals on Note 10. You can get one for way under a thousand, which is actually a great bargain. Expect prices to get even better as the event approaches but don't wait too long, as availability may be limited.





If you're on a budget or don't really need the top of the crop, there's always the critically acclaimed Galaxy A series. You can score a Galaxy A71 phone for under $500 and you'll be getting a lot of "phone" for that kind of money. The A71 sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, an octa-core processor coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.





If you don't mind buying renewed phones, there's such an option for this model too, shedding another $100 or so from the price. As with all Amazon Renewed phones, you get a 90-day warranty. We're gonna keep an eye on this one and be sure to offer you the best deal at any given time.





You may need a backup phone and that's perfectly fine. The Galaxy A series comes to the rescue again - the A20 is your best friend if you need to get a device for your parents, aunts and uncles or just need something simple and cheap. It's a very efficient phone and its 4,000 mAh battery will get you days of juice. The Galaxy A20 may be really affordable but it still boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. It's the best way to get into AMOLED territory for what's practically a change money.

Will there be good iPhone discounts for Black Friday?

This is a tough one to answer but we'll try to do our best. There's no information on whether Apple will offer iPhone 12 Black Friday deals but the company won't skip on iPhone 11 series deals. These are premium devices and if you come from a few generations back, this is the perfect time to upgrade. There's also a crazy deal for the iPhone XR and yes, we know that when it comes to Apple deals on Amazon, the devices are primarily of the Renewed type but this offer is hard to pass, really. It's almost half the original price!





If you want to get the absolute best from the last generation iPhone models, there's another massive discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB). This one is not brand new either but you get the top of the line model for under a grand. The phone will have a battery which exceeds 80% capacity relative to new and you'll get a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, so you can return the phone and get a refund if things go south.





What about Motorola and Sony Black Friday deals?





Let's not forget that there are smartphone brands other than Apple and Samsung, and if you want alternatives, you can get them on Black Friday and save money. If you want to really stand out from the rest of the smartphone crowd you need a foldable phone. The Motorola Razr 5G reincarnates the iconic flip phone design and takes it to the modern age, where flexible screens are the latest tech hype. It has its shortcomings, no doubt about it, but this phone will give you something unique - a glimpse at the future. There's a hefty pre-Black Friday discount on this phone at BestBuy - you can save $200 right now.





You can still have something unique without going the foldable route, though. The Sony Xperia lineup has gone 21:9 since the Xperia 1 official launch and these devices offer a different look and feel to other smartphones. They are narrow and tall and don't have any eye-sores like notches and cutouts on their displays. The aspect ratio might feel a little strange at first but soon you'll bask in the joy of this cinematic experience. The Xperia phones of late also feature quite ample camera systems and they are fast as well. There's an amazing deal on the ultra-premium flagship that started the 21:9 trend - the Sony Xperia 1.





Is AT&T having deals on phones for Black Friday?

It’s never too early to get a head start on holiday shopping, according to AT&T. The carrier offers a wide variety of promotions and discounts and the best thing is that you can get them straight away. You can get the cool Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for free if you trade-in your old device and that's an amazing bargain - practically you get $700 off, of course not counting your old device, but still a great way to get a taste of the Fan Edition phone from Samsung. It's a premium device with a beautiful 6.5-inch OLED display with the hyped 120Hz refresh rate, along with 5G connectivity.





If you're ready to trade in your older phone but want the absolute best from Samsung, you're in luck. AT&T offers the amazing Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - the best phone you can get from the Korean company - with a $700 trade-in deal. This monster of a phone has a 6.9-inch screen that features a 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth experience. The Note 20 Ultra has the fastest Qualcomm chipset out there - the Snapdragon 865+, and you have 12GB of RAM for effortless multitasking. Camera quality is also excellent and you have up to 50X zoom.





There's another great deal if you want to skip on Samsung and go for an Apple device. AT&T gives you up to $350 in bill credit, applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments. This is 50% of the price of the iPhone 11 64GB, which is quite a bargain! The same credit can be applied to the 128GB or the 256GB iPhone 11. Granted, it's one generation old but the iPhone 11 is still alive and kicking, and if you come from several generations back or want to switch from Android, this is a great opportunity to do so.





Do we get Black Friday deals on phones from Verizon too?

Of course. And while Verizon will have deals reserved for the Black Friday event for sure, the carrier already offers some great bargains that can easily go under the radar. You can save up to $500 on a Samsung Galaxy S20+ for example and this deal doesn't require a trade in, too. All you need to do is opt for a two-year Verizon installment plan, which will instantly shave $100 off the $1,199.99 list price of the Galaxy S20+ 5G while letting you save an additional 400 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits. If you do some calculations you're looking at spending a grand total of $700 or so for this 6.7-inch beauty.





Verizon is also offering the iPhone 11 Pro with up to $850 discount when you trade-in your old phone and get a new line. That's another option to consider if you don't want to hop on the latest train and get an iPhone 12 device. Alternatively, you can upgrade your plan and get the iPhone 11 Pro with up to $350 discount with a trade-in.



