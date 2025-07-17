Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is back in the spotlight at 42% off in Amazon's limited-time sale

Amazon is bringing back its best JBL Xtreme 3 promo in 2025, but only for a limited time.

JBL Xtreme 3 on a concrete-like surface, with a blue towel visible in the background.
Music lovers, Amazon is once again letting you get epic JBL sound for much less. We're talking about the e-commerce giant's latest JBL Xtreme 3 sale, which slashes the unit back to its lowest price in 2025.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is 42% off once again

$140 off (42%)
The JBL Xtreme 3 is 42% off in Black once again, offering way more value for money. With its impressive audio output, rugged build, and long playtime, it's perfect for just about any occasion, especially at its current price. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale while it lasts.
We first saw this epic $140 price cut last month. Just like before, the promo is exclusively available on the unit in Black, while the Camo and Blue variants retail for $130 off. If you missed last month's chance to save big on one of the best large portable Bluetooth speakers, now's your chance to act. Grab your $140 in savings before Amazon's limited-time sale ends.

Featuring a rugged design with an IP67 rating, this large fella is ready to take the party anywhere you go. Not only that, but it supports Bluetooth multipoint, so you and your friends can take turns blasting your favorite playlists.

And when it comes to sound, the JBL Xtreme 3 delivers a lot. It gets incredibly loud, letting you entertain small gatherings and large crowds alike. Out of the box, it offers deep and punchy bass, detailed mids, and clear vocals. On top of that, it features four EQ presets and a five-band equalizer to help you fine-tune the audio to your taste.

Battery life is just as awesome, with this bad boy promising up to 15 hours of nonstop playtime. What's more, it lets you charge devices while streaming, just like the smaller JBL Charge 6.

Sure, it's not the latest JBL Xtreme model, but the Xtreme 3 packs a punch to this day. Plus, now that it's once again available at its lowest price in 2025, it's a much more attractive pick. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this epic 42% discount while it's still available. And remember — since it's a limited-time promo, chances are it won't last too long.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
