The JBL Xtreme 3 is back in the spotlight at 42% off in Amazon's limited-time sale

The JBL Xtreme 3 is 42% off once again $140 off (42%) The JBL Xtreme 3 is 42% off in Black once again, offering way more value for money. With its impressive audio output, rugged build, and long playtime, it's perfect for just about any occasion, especially at its current price. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale while it lasts. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Music lovers, Amazon is once again letting you get epic JBL sound for much less. We're talking about the e-commerce giant's latest JBL Xtreme 3 sale, which slashes the unit back to its lowest price in 2025.We first saw this epic $140 price cut last month. Just like before, the promo is exclusively available on the unit in Black, while the Camo and Blue variants retail for $130 off. If you missed last month's chance to save big on one of the best large portable Bluetooth speakers , now's your chance to act. Grab your $140 in savings before Amazon's limited-time sale ends.Featuring a rugged design with an IP67 rating, this large fella is ready to take the party anywhere you go. Not only that, but it supports Bluetooth multipoint, so you and your friends can take turns blasting your favorite playlists.And when it comes to sound, the JBL Xtreme 3 delivers a lot. It gets incredibly loud, letting you entertain small gatherings and large crowds alike. Out of the box, it offers deep and punchy bass, detailed mids, and clear vocals. On top of that, it features four EQ presets and a five-band equalizer to help you fine-tune the audio to your taste.Battery life is just as awesome, with this bad boy promising up to 15 hours of nonstop playtime. What's more, it lets you charge devices while streaming, just like the smaller JBL Charge 6.Sure, it's not the latest JBL Xtreme model, but the Xtreme 3 packs a punch to this day. Plus, now that it's once again available at its lowest price in 2025, it's a much more attractive pick. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this epic 42% discount while it's still available. And remember — since it's a limited-time promo, chances are it won't last too long.