One of the most beloved Pixel apps gets its Material 3 Expressive UI makeover

One of the most beloved apps used by Pixel users is the Recorder app which uses on-device AI to record and transcribe audio into searchable text in real time. The app can record anything and the UI includes a reminder that users should "Record respectfully around others." Pixel 8 and newer models can generate an AI-powered summary of a transcript. The app's debut coincided with the release of the Pixel 4 series in 2019.

Pre-order your new Pixel 10 series phone right here, right now!

Gift Pixel 10: pre-order with a $100 gift card The Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 has just been announced, and it's already available for pre-order at Amazon with a sweet $100 gift card. Reserve yours before this promo expires. Pre-order at Amazon Gift Pixel 10 Pro: pre-order with a $200 gift card Looking for a more flagship Pixel 10 experience in a compact form factor? Consider the Pixel 10 Pro instead! It's available for pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card! Pre-order at Amazon Gift Pixel 10 Pro XL: pre-order with a $200 gift card Users after a larger screen and a serious Gemini AI prowess should consider the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. The just-announced flagship is available for pre-order with a $200 Amazon Gift Card. Pre-order at Amazon





What made the Recorder app such a big deal at the time was a new and groundbreaking feature for the time, on-device, real-time transcription. Other transcription services required an internet connection and uploaded your audio to a server. The Recorder app did all of this on-device making it more secure. The transcription feature was also quite fast and accurate for a mobile app.









The Recorder app is now getting its Material 3 Expressive redesign which includes the newly renamed lozenge-shaped "Search recordings" field which was previously known as "Search your recordings." The size and color of the fonts are different. In recordings, there is an oblong Play button flanked by a vertical pill button on the left that rewinds 5-seconds and a vertical pill button on the tight that takes you ahead by 10 seconds. A Material 3-designed slider is above the Play button and the rewind and fast forward pills.

Do you use the Recorder app on your Pixel? Yes. I use it all of the time. No. I don't need it. No, I use another recording app. I don't need a recording app. Yes. I use it all of the time. 0% No. I don't need it. 50% No, I use another recording app. 0% I don't need a recording app. 50%





The app can distinguish between different speakers and this will be noted on a transcript. They will be labeled: Speaker 1, Speaker 2, and so forth. These so-called Speaker Labels will make it easier for someone using the Recorder app to read a transcript of a conversation and follow along by knowing who said what. The audio and transcript labels for the two buttons above the slider, which said Audio on the left and Transcript on the right, are now gone.









The app bar now is limited to showing the name of the recording, a star to make it a favorite, and a three-dot menu icon. Pressing the latter gives you the option to choose:

Delete

Share

Crop & remove

Search transcript

Transcribe again

Edit speaker labels

Clear voice

Playback speed

Help us improve Google products







The UI for recording is now updated with the Delete, Resume, and Save buttons replaced with Pause and Stop horizontal lozenges, a larger clock, and a new trash can icon in the upper right corner of the screen used to delete files. The update takes the Recorder app to version number 4.2.20250529.x, and it is available in the Google Play Store



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!



Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!



LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months."Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE