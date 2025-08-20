Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

At 50% off, the premium Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable sub-$85 purchase

The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer good battery life. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Beats Studio Buds+.
Finding great-sounding earbuds at under $100 can be tricky, which is why Woot’s deal on the Beats Studio Buds+ really stands out. Right now, you can pick a pair up for just $84.95, which is a full 50% off their usual $170 price tag. That’s a straight $85 in savings, making these earbuds an absolute bargain!

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent: Save 50%!

$84 95
$169 95
$85 off (50%)
Act fast and grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for only $85 with this awesome limited-time Woot deal. The earbuds deliver high-quality sound, have capable ANC, and are a steal at this price. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41% on Amazon!

$70 off (41%)
Amazon is also offering the Beats Studio Buds+ at a sweet discount. You can currently score a pair for just under $100, saving $70 off the regular price.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the discount applies only to the Transparent model; however, you can’t deny that this version definitely has its own charm, with a sleek and modern look. On top of that, the earbuds still come with a one-year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty, which is rare since most devices sold by Woot include only a 90-day limited guarantee. So here’s another reason to act fast and take advantage of this promo!

When it comes to performance, the Beats Studio Buds+ hold their own. They deliver punchy bass, clean mids, and crisp highs, all while supporting Apple’s Spatial Audio, which gives you a surround-sound feel for a more immersive experience.

Noise cancellation is another area where these earbuds shine. While their ANC isn’t quite at the same level as high-end options from Sony or Bose, it still does a solid job of muting pesky noises. Meanwhile, their IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and light splashes, so you can take them to the gym or out for a run without worry. Battery life is equally impressive—up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a total of 36 hours when you include the case.

Deals like this don’t usually stick around for long, and this one has already been available for a few weeks. So, chances are it might expire soon. Given how much the Beats Studio Buds+ bring to the table at just $84.95, we encourage you to act fast and grab a pair at this price while you still can!

At 50% off, the premium Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable sub-$85 purchase
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless