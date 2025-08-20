At 50% off, the premium Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable sub-$85 purchase

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent: Save 50%! $84 95 $169 95 $85 off (50%) Act fast and grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for only $85 with this awesome limited-time Woot deal. The earbuds deliver high-quality sound, have capable ANC, and are a steal at this price. Don't hesitate! Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41% on Amazon! $70 off (41%) Amazon is also offering the Beats Studio Buds+ at a sweet discount. You can currently score a pair for just under $100, saving $70 off the regular price. Buy at Amazon





Finding great-sounding earbuds at under $100 can be tricky, which is why Woot’s deal on the Beats Studio Buds+ really stands out. Right now, you can pick a pair up for just $84.95, which is a full 50% off their usual $170 price tag. That’s a straight $85 in savings, making these earbuds an absolute bargain!Sure, the discount applies only to the Transparent model; however, you can’t deny that this version definitely has its own charm, with a sleek and modern look. On top of that, the earbuds still come with a one-year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty, which is rare since most devices sold by Woot include only a 90-day limited guarantee. So here’s another reason to act fast and take advantage of this promo!When it comes to performance, the Beats Studio Buds+ hold their own. They deliver punchy bass, clean mids, and crisp highs, all while supporting Apple’s Spatial Audio, which gives you a surround-sound feel for a more immersive experience.Noise cancellation is another area where these earbuds shine. While their ANC isn’t quite at the same level as high-end options from Sony or Bose, it still does a solid job of muting pesky noises. Meanwhile, their IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and light splashes, so you can take them to the gym or out for a run without worry. Battery life is equally impressive—up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a total of 36 hours when you include the case.Deals like this don’t usually stick around for long, and this one has already been available for a few weeks. So, chances are it might expire soon. Given how much the Beats Studio Buds+ bring to the table at just $84.95, we encourage you to act fast and grab a pair at this price while you still can!