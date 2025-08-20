At 50% off, the premium Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable sub-$85 purchase
The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer good battery life. Don't miss out!
Finding great-sounding earbuds at under $100 can be tricky, which is why Woot’s deal on the Beats Studio Buds+ really stands out. Right now, you can pick a pair up for just $84.95, which is a full 50% off their usual $170 price tag. That’s a straight $85 in savings, making these earbuds an absolute bargain!
Sure, the discount applies only to the Transparent model; however, you can’t deny that this version definitely has its own charm, with a sleek and modern look. On top of that, the earbuds still come with a one-year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty, which is rare since most devices sold by Woot include only a 90-day limited guarantee. So here’s another reason to act fast and take advantage of this promo!
Noise cancellation is another area where these earbuds shine. While their ANC isn’t quite at the same level as high-end options from Sony or Bose, it still does a solid job of muting pesky noises. Meanwhile, their IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and light splashes, so you can take them to the gym or out for a run without worry. Battery life is equally impressive—up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a total of 36 hours when you include the case.
Deals like this don’t usually stick around for long, and this one has already been available for a few weeks. So, chances are it might expire soon. Given how much the Beats Studio Buds+ bring to the table at just $84.95, we encourage you to act fast and grab a pair at this price while you still can!
When it comes to performance, the Beats Studio Buds+ hold their own. They deliver punchy bass, clean mids, and crisp highs, all while supporting Apple’s Spatial Audio, which gives you a surround-sound feel for a more immersive experience.
