Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Studio Buds on a white background.
October Prime Day may officially start tomorrow, but Amazon is already packed with awesome early deals you can splurge on right now. For instance, you can grab the stylish Beats Studio Buds for just under $80.

The earbuds are selling at a massive 47% discount, letting you save $70. Even better, the price cut applies to all color options, so you can choose the one that best suits your taste and style.

Beats Studio Buds: Save 47% on Amazon!

$70 off (47%)
Early October Prime Day deal lets you save a whopping 47% on the Beats Studio Buds. This means you can upgrade your listening experience for just under $80, a whole $70 off their usual price. With their good sound, capable ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery life with the case, these are a phenomenal bargain right now. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Honestly, the earbuds are an absolute steal at just under $80. As proper Beats earphones, they deliver solid sound with clear highs and punchy bass. The mids aren’t as pronounced, though. Nonetheless, we believe these are a solid pick for hip-hop lovers, so if you are one, don’t hesitate to give them a try.

They also feature pretty decent active noise cancellation that does a good job of blocking out pesky sounds. It’s not quite on the level of premium earbuds like the AirPods Pro 3, for instance, but those cost an arm and a leg. These, on the other hand, come in at under $80, so we think it's a fair trade-off.

Plus, they have snug ear tips that offer solid passive isolation, enhancing the effectiveness of the ANC. They also deliver good battery life, with up to 8 hours of playtime per charge and up to 24 hours when using the case.

So, yeah! The Beats Studio Buds offer a lot of bang for your buck, especially at 47% off. And while this deal comes and goes, we believe it’s definitely worth taking advantage of right now. Therefore, if the earbuds fit the bill for you, don’t miss out—save today.

