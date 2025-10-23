Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

With a 50-hour battery and Spatial Audio, the Beats Solo 4 are selling fast on Amazon

The headphones are 25% off and are a great pick if you want Beats cans without overspending.

Amazon may be selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro at a massive $100 discount, dropping them below $250, but these aren’t the only Beats headphones available at a cheaper price right now. The retailer is also offering a solid 25% price cut on all color hues of the Beats Solo 4, letting you pick the model that best fits your style for just under $150.

So, if you take advantage of this deal, you’ll score sweet savings of $50, which isn’t bad at all, especially considering that you’d be rocking cans that bring a lot to the table. For instance, as proper Beats headphones, these puppies offer good sound with strong bass. 

They even support head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and your listening experience more immersive. However, the downside is that these features work only with an Apple device, so you can’t use them if you’re rocking an Android phone.

Beats Solo 4: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on the Beats Solo 4, allowing you to score a pair for just under $150. The headphones deliver good sound and support head tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio. They also offer up to 50 hours of playtime and let you enjoy lossless audio via wired connection. They don't have ANC, though. Nevertheless, they are still worth getting, so save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


On the positive side, they support lossless audio via USB-C or an audio cable, and you get the necessary cables inside the box. This, of course, also allows you to enjoy your favorite songs even with a depleted battery. And that’s pretty nice, although it would be really hard to run out of juice, as these fellas deliver up to 50 hours of listening time. Plus, they support fast charging, offering up to an additional five hours after just a quick 10-minute top-up.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though, as Beats had to cut a lot of corners to bring its Solo 4 to a more budget-friendly category. That’s why, unfortunately, their biggest downside is the lack of ANC. Yep, these sadly don’t come with active noise cancelling or transparency mode. 

They also lack Auto Pause and Multipoint, which means they don’t stop music automatically when you take them off and can be connected to only one device. And while they have extremely comfy — or ‘UltraPlush,’ as Beats calls them — ear pads that provide a good seal and make them comfortable to wear, they are on the smaller side, which might make them uncomfortable for people with larger heads.

Fortunately, Amazon gives you a 30-day refund window, so you can easily return the headphones in case they don’t fit well. Therefore, if not having ANC, Transparency Mode, Auto Pause, and Multipoint isn’t an issue for you, we suggest you act fast and save with this deal now, as, obviously, the Beats Solo 4 have a lot to offer in return.

