Flagship Beats Studio Pro are flying off shelves at $100 off on Amazon

The headphones rank among the best on the market, offering an exceptional listening experience and a premium feel. Save while you can!

Beats is famous for its bass-heavy headphones, making its audio products a solid choice for hip-hop lovers. Of course, since it's a premium brand, you usually have to shell out lots of cash to enjoy Beats’ phenomenal sound.

For instance, its top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro cost a whopping $350, making them a really hard buy. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon offer generous deals on Beats products, allowing you to upgrade your listening for much less than usual.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
The premium Beats Studio Pro are selling for $100 off on Amazon, letting you snag a pair for south of $250. With their premium sound, effective ANC, and up to 40 hours of playtime, these are worth every penny. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Since we mentioned the Beats Studio Pro, it's worth noting that they're selling for $100 off on Amazon right now. This allows you to grab a pair in black for just shy of $250. And while the promo comes from a third-party seller rather than the retailer itself, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.

Our advice: don’t miss out and save while you can! After all, these headphones rank among the best on the market, packing top-quality audio with clear highs and, of course, strong bass. To top it off, they support head tracking and surround sound, delivering a truly immersive listening experience.

Since you most likely don’t want pesky noises ruining your listening sessions, these headphones also feature capable ANC, which does a solid job of blocking out such nuisances. However, it’s worth noting that the noise-canceling, albeit solid, is inferior to other high-end models, like the Sony WH-1000XM6, for instance.

On the flip side, the cans have phenomenal battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also support fast charging, which gives you up to an extra four hours after just 10 minutes of charging.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows with the Beats Studio Pro. Because they’re on the smaller side, the earcups are relatively compact, which might make long listening sessions uncomfortable for people with larger ears. That said, if they fit you well, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear.

There’s only one way to find out whether you’ll have trouble with the fit, and that’s by ordering a set right now. Plus, if you don’t find them comfy, you can return them within 30 days. That’s why we believe you shouldn’t miss out on saving $100 on these puppies. So, if you agree, grab a set with this deal today!

