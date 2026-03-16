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This battery champion could arrive as soon as early April, according to new leak

The OnePlus Nord 6 could shake up the global mid-range phone landscape very soon.

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Different color options of the OnePlus Turbo 6.
Let's hope the early April launch is true! | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus' next mid-range option with a battery that can put many flagships to shame might actually arrive very soon. The latest leaks surrounding the Nord 6 — believed to be the global variant of the Turbo 6 — now give us a clearer timetable.

Brace yourself for a (possible) early April launch


Last month, prominent tipsters suggested the next OnePlus mid-range battery beast was initially scheduled for March, but the launch was supposedly pushed to April later. A couple of days back, a fresh tidbit from Yogesh Brar, a well-known X leaker, corroborates the April timetable.


According to the informer, the Nord 6 is finally coming up this early April. Now, we're still talking leaks here, so we shouldn't take this information at face value. However, Brar is likely correct that the Nord 6 will arrive at a higher price than the Nord 5.

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Will you buy the OnePlus Nord 6?
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OnePlus and Oppo are allegedly increasing prices on existing models in some markets starting March 16, with some insiders claiming that both mid-range and higher-tier options could get "adjustments".

While there are still no official details coming from each brand, this info isn’t entirely unfounded. We're in the midst of a RAMageddon, seeing consecutive surges in the cost of a single GB of DDR5 and LPDDR5 stretching over several months.

In this landscape, many brands are increasing the starting price of upcoming models, while others (Samsung included) have quietly raised the MSRP of existing models in select regions.

While Brar doesn't give us any details on how much more expensive the upcoming Nord 6 is expected to be, the price bump is almost certainly set in stone given the current landscape. For context, the previous-gen OnePlus Nord 5 is listed at £399 in its base storage configuration (8/256GB), which roughly equates to $530.

But if the upcoming device comes at, say, a $100 higher starting price, will it actually be worth it?

Hardware king?



Sources have been unanimous — the OnePlus Nord 6 is very likely to share most of its specs with the China-exclusive Turbo 6. Among the highlights of this model is a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support and up to 27W reverse charging capabilities.

The model also sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 50MP + 2MP rear camera configuration (I hope OnePlus swaps the 2MP sensor with something more useful...) In addition, the Turbo 6 packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

If this sticks, the Nord 6 could become the next flagship killer. However, it's still unclear whether the 9K battery will arrive on the global scene — OnePlus could opt for less mAh for its globally available device.

How likely is the US debut?


The OnePlus Turbo 6 has already shaken up the Chinese landscape, and it looks like the Nord 6 could soon become the next value-packed mid-ranger in other regions. Even if this device costs more than its predecessor, it still looks like a much more capable option than the Google Pixel 10a and the upcoming Galaxy A57.

For Apple users, the iPhone 17e will probably remain a better choice, but overall, the Nord 6 could become everyone's favorite endurance king.

But is a US debut happening at all? While I'd love to give you the resounding "yes," I can't do it. 

Historically, OnePlus hasn't launched many Nord options in the US market. Even if the Nord 6 gets treated differently, an April launch is extremely unlikely. At best, tech enthusiasts in the states will have to wait three to four months before the Nord 6 appears at the official OnePlus US Store. 

If the Nord 6 doesn't appear in the US, power users seeking long battery life would be left with the 15R. This one comes with a 7,300mAh battery, which is a far cry from the rumored 9K on the Nord 6, but it's still way more than the batteries in the Galaxy S26 and even the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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