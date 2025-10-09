Your wallet approves Amazon’s $100 discount on the Alexa-enabled B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

What if you could snag a top-notch Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker at such an irresistible price that even your wallet couldn’t resist the temptation to grab one? Would you buy this speaker? Well, now’s your chance to find out thanks to Amazon’s generous post-October Prime Day deal on the 2nd Generation Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1.

The retailer is offering a massive 40% discount on this premium speaker in Grey Mist, slashing a whole $100 off its price. Thanks to that, you can treat yourself to a unit for south of $150, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this bad boy on Amazon.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Now $100 OFF!

$100 off (40%)
Amazon is offering a massive $100 discount on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Grey Mist. This allows you to grab one for just under $150, which is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy offers. It delivers loud sound, has high durability, boasts a built-in mic, and even supports Amazon Alexa. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


It’s worth noting that the device was discounted by $100 during Prime Day as well, so in a way, you’ll score a Prime Day deal even after the event. Of course, this also means that the offer could expire any minute, which is definitely another incentive to act fast and save as soon as possible.

Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name in the audio segment, so we could say that you’re set for a treat when going for the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) at $100 off.

With top-quality sound, which you can adjust to your taste via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen companion app, the speaker delivers an incredible listening experience every time you hit ‘Play.’ Plus, it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it’s dust-tight and can even be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. That, combined with a compact and lightweight design and an included leather strap, allows you to easily bring your Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) anywhere, whether it’s the beach, your favorite park, or just outside your house.

If that’s not enough, it delivers up to 18 hours of playtime at high volumes, supports Amazon Alexa, and even comes with a built-in microphone, which is a rare feature on portable Bluetooth speakers. Thanks to all that, you’ll enjoy long listening sessions and be able to command playback with your voice without needing to reach for the speaker while mellowing out on your couch, for instance.

When everything’s considered, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a no-brainer for all the value it delivers at just $150. So, don’t miss out—get yours at an unbeatable price before it’s too late!

