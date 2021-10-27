Notification Center

AT&T iOS Android Deals

AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday
AT&T is going to have a lot of Black Friday deals, which customers will be able to grab online, but in-store deals remain a thing even during these troubled times. We’ve just been informed about a bunch of exclusive in-store deals that should already be live at AT&T and Walmart brick and mortar stores.

If you’re looking to purchase a prepaid smartphone and don’t want to wait for the Black Friday promotions, here are some of the most interesting AT&T Prepaid exclusive in-store deals that you’ll find at AT&T and Walmart retail locations starting this week.

Smartphone deals exclusively available in AT&T Stores:

  • AT&T Fusion Z for $19.99 (reg. $79.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy A02s for $59.99 (reg. $119.99)
  • Samsung A12 for $79.99 (reg. $179.99)
  • AT&T Radiant Max 5G for $99.99 (reg. $179.99)
  • Motorola one 5G ace for $129.99 (reg. $259.99)
  • iPhone SE for $149.99 (reg. $249.99)

All the above deals require a new activation on any monthly plan, and you’ll also have to enable autopay, but aside from that there are no other requirements.

Smartphone deals exclusively available at Walmart:

  • Samsung Galaxy A02s for $19 (reg. $79) w/ in-store activation on $50 plan or higher
  • iPhone SE for $149 (reg. $249) w/ in-store activation on $50 plan or higher and AP
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 for $79 (reg. $119) w/ in-store activation on $50 plan or higher
  • Moto one 5G ace for $199
  • Samsung A32 5G for $229

