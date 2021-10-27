AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday

AT&T kicks off exclusive in-store prepaid deals ahead of Black Friday0
Smartphone deals exclusively available in AT&T Stores:
- AT&T Fusion Z for $19.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A02s for $59.99 (reg. $119.99)
- Samsung A12 for $79.99 (reg. $179.99)
- AT&T Radiant Max 5G for $99.99 (reg. $179.99)
- Motorola one 5G ace for $129.99 (reg. $259.99)
- iPhone SE for $149.99 (reg. $249.99)
All the above deals require a new activation on any monthly plan, and you’ll also have to enable autopay, but aside from that there are no other requirements.
- Moto one 5G ace for $199
- Samsung A32 5G for $229