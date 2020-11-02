What AT&T Black Friday deals to expect
This article will be updated regularly as new AT&T Black Friday 2020 deals become available.
Less than a month to go for Black Friday 2020! Major US carriers are gearing up for the big shopping event, some even having a countdown on their website with the days leading up to Black Friday, getting us all excited.
This article will help you with your Black Friday tech shopping at AT&T, whether you're an AT&T customer, or a new customer looking to switch to AT&T. If you're wondering whether it's a good idea to wait until Black Friday sales begin, there's not a definitive answer for that, but most likely, if you're patient enough, the wait will prove to be rewarding.
For now, let’s look into what we might expect as Black Friday discounts on AT&T this year.
Jump to section:
AT&T deals on iPhones
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and we will soon see the iPhone 12 mini and the Pro Max also officially launched. Last year, AT&T gave us astonishing deals on the new models of iPhones, along with great Black Friday deals on older iPhone models as well. For example, the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 11 had Black Friday deals that gave you savings of up to $700.
The iPhone XS and XS Max also saw similar deals and you could save up to $700 as well. There’s no reason to expect that we might not see a similar situation this Black Friday. Based on previous years, we can expect to see big discounts on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the iPhone 11 series, and even the slightly older, but still powerful, iPhone XS and iPhone XR, which can even see discounts of up to 75% on Black Friday.
Additionally, the older models such as the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 could be up for grabs for Free on AT&T.
Currently, we have the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro deals with trade-in that can help you save up to $800:
AT&T deals on Samsung Galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy lovers won’t be left empty-handed on this Black Friday either. AT&T gives quite generous discounts on flagships and mid-range Samsung Galaxy models. This year, the hottest Galaxies include the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the S20 series, and the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 2. We can expect Black Friday deals on AT&T on these devices to help us save up to 86% off their original prices, so if you’re willing to wait until Black Friday to get yourself a new Samsung Galaxy phone, you can get great deals from AT&T.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G are discounted by $700 with trade-in:
And you can also get the S20 Ultra with a big discount:
Last year, we saw the compact Galaxy S10e be up for free at AT&T, so we might expect something similar for other affordable or mid-range Galaxy phones, in the likes of the Galaxy A51 or A71, but we have to wait and see what discount will be available on those.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with a great offer from AT&T, which can help you get it for free:
Additionally, we expect a big discount on prepaid Samsung Galaxy cell phones as well, if you’re not into having a long-term contract with a carrier. Last year, prepaid Samsung Galaxy phones were up for sale with a 86% Black Friday discount.
AT&T deals on affordable Android phones
AT&T will have offers on other smartphone vendors as well on Black Friday. We can reasonably expect LG flagship phones, as well as budget-friendly LG models, to see an enormous discount, getting 80% or more shaved off of their original pricing.
Last year, some mid-range phones were available for free on Black Friday, and we may see the same situation this year as well. We can expect big discounts on the Google Pixel 5, and a possibility to save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones.
Additionally, we can expect the Pixel 4a 5G to also see some steep discount on AT&T for Black Friday.
Currently, the affordable Galaxy A51 is discounted on AT&T with trade-in:
Other AT&T deals
Black Friday AT&T sales will not be only on phones: they will include a variety of accessories, such as wearable devices and earpods. We might expect the newly-released Apple Watch Series 6 and the affordable Apple Watch SE to be up for sale on Black Friday with a discount that can range between $100-$400.
Currently, AT&T has an offer on the Apple Watch Series 6: you can get $200 off on a second eligible Apple Watch, so you can get two Apple Watches for you and your partner:
The Apple Watch Series 5 might also be discounted at AT&T. Additionally, we expect to see a 15-20% discount on select AirPods models. Discounts on earpods can also be linked with the purchase of an eligible smartphone.
We expect to see good deals on AT&T Internet and TV as well.