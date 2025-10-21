AT&T gives you a direct line to your favorite college football players and teams to inspire them
Here's AT&T's "Clutch Calls": someone could win a trip to Miami, too.
College football aficionados are now a step closer to their favorite players and teams, all thanks to AT&T.
The carrier is the official sponsor of the College Football Playoff and is now introducing something called "Clutch Calls" for fans to interact with their athletes of choice.
So, AT&T has launched its new Clutch Calls campaign as a fan engagement initiative, allowing college football fans to share messages of support, memories, and game-day encouragement for their favorite teams and players.
AT&T is also extending the experience to live events, inviting fans to participate in person by sharing their favorite moments or cheering on their teams at major matchups, including the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on November 29 and the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 19.
Of course, it's not just AT&T that supports football teams: T-Mobile and Verizon do it, too.
T-Mobile's, for example, has its Friday Night 5G Lights competition. It's nearing its final stage, with 25 small-town high schools competing for a $1 million football field makeover. Each finalist has already earned $25,000 and a home game celebration, with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski supporting the campaign.
The contest is all about powerful stories of community resilience, from storm-damaged fields in Texas to flood-hit facilities in Louisiana. For these towns, football symbolizes unity and hope as much as sport. Voting runs through October 24 (so there's still some time left), with the winning school announced on October 30 and its upgraded field set to debut in 2026.
Earlier in 2025, Verizon announced a new multi-year partnership with the Green Bay Packers to improve connectivity in and around Lambeau Field. The collaboration includes renaming a 6,000-square-foot space above the Lambeau Field Atrium as the Verizon Loft, featuring charging stations and a full bar for fans.
It's true that technology is reshaping the way fans experience sports. Beyond the games themselves, fans now have opportunities to interact directly with athletes and be part of the story, turning support into shared moments. Programs like this, alongside efforts from T-Mobile and Verizon, highlight how companies are finding creative ways to engage communities and bring people closer to the events they love.
Send them shoutouts and encouragements!
Image by AT&T
Selected submissions will be delivered to featured student-athletes, with their reactions highlighted in a new social content series that will release episodes throughout the rest of the college football season. Fans who take part will also be entered for a chance to win a trip to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami.
Clutch Calls is a bridge connecting athletes with the fans, coaches, and communities who rally behind every play. We're proud to be the connector that brings fans closer to the sport they love and the moments that define it. This is where passion meets play, and where every call brings fans deeper into the action.
T-Mobile and Verizon are on the football page as well
More than a game
Once upon a time, we could all just shout at the TV set.
