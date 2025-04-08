The biggest US carrier inks partnership with the NFL team with the most all-time wins

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Verizon, the biggest US carrier, has just announced a new partnership with Green Bay Packers, the professional American football team based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The multi-year deal leading up to the NFL Draft is expected to enhance the cell service in and around Lambeau Field, the legendary arena where Green Bay Packers have been playing their home games since 1957.

One major change after the partnership is the renaming of the 6,000 square-foot gathering space above the Lambeau Field Atrium, which is now called Verizon Loft. The space includes a full bar and Verizon charging stations that allow Green Bay Packers fans and NFL addicts in general to charge their phones.

We’re proud to announce our partnership with Verizon, which will help us further enhance the fan experience at Lambeau Field. By teaming up with Verizon, we can continue prioritizing investments in the stadium’s cellular network to ensure our fans can stay connected on gameday and every day. We are looking forward to having Verizon’s excellent service support our operations at Lambeau Field for years to come.

– Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, April 2025.

The carrier announced that all ticketed guests will have access to the space on gameday so that they will be able to enjoy the game with plenty of TV screens, tables and chairs.

Green Bay Packers players | Image credit: Evan Siegle, packers.com

In addition, Green Bay Packers fans should notice a bigger presence of the Verizon branding on game days and at team events. For example, as the new season kicks off, Verizon will be co-presenting the Packers’ Kickoff Weekend’s game and concert. Also, Verizon and Green Bay Packers will partner each season on even more community initiatives.

More importantly, Verizon announced it’s making permanent investments into the area’s network to strengthen the best network service available. Currently, the US carrier has invested more than $21 million into permanent network upgrades with 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in and around Green Bay and Lambeau Field. 

Not only that, but Verizon is also installing permanent and temporary infrastructure near Lambeau Field to provide extra capacity at the NFL Draft, which starts in just 16 days.

Besides announcing the partnership, Verizon also revealed a $3 million debt relief initiative for Wisconsin veterans over the next two years, with the initial $1 million arriving within weeks.

This means that many veterans across Wisconsin will start to see more debt forgiveness thanks to Verizon and ForgiveCo. Those receiving the debt relief will be contacted by the latter without having to enroll into any programs.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
