T-Mobile's $1 million grand prize winner to be revealed October 30
You can vote in the Friday Night 5G Lights competition until October 24.
T-Mobile will announce which high school takes home a $1 million football field upgrade at the end of October. Until October 24, there are 25 finalists from across small-town America that are competing for votes, each with its own story of resilience, community, and pride.
The Friday Night 5G Lights competition drew more than 2,100 entries, representing nearly one in five small-town high schools across the US. T-Mobile narrowed the field to 25 schools, each earning a $25,000 grant and a celebratory home game. NFL champions Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski are backing the contest, encouraging communities to rally around their teams.
The final reveal of the renovated field is planned for 2026.
For many of these schools, football is more than a sport – it is a lifeline for community pride. The finalists were chosen for both creativity and heartfelt stories about how new facilities could change their towns, T-Mobile says.
In Monroe, Louisiana, flood damage left River Oaks High School with poor drainage and unsafe track conditions, discouraging student participation. In Sunray, Texas, the Bobcats' stadium was battered by storms, with repairs far exceeding what insurance would cover, leaving the town in need of a gathering place to heal.
That $1 million prize isn’t just about new turf or shiny bleachers. For these towns, it’s about hope, pride, and a stronger sense of who they are. From Dexter to Sunray, the stories make it clear just how much football is woven into the fabric of small-town America.
Voting runs through October 24 at FridayNight5GLights.com, with fans allowed to cast one vote per day. Weekly challenges add extra points, and for the first time a Fan Favorite Award chosen by T-Mobile employees will give one school an additional $25,000.
The winner will be revealed on October 30.
The field is narrowed
It's more than just a game
In Dexter, Maine, harsh weather has left the Tigers' field dangerously uneven, turning Friday nights into a safety risk rather than a celebration. In Dierks, Arkansas, the Outlaws have played for more than 20 years on outdated facilities, with local farmers, welders, and teachers still showing up to cheer them on.
Vote more
