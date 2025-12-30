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AT&T to make a big satellite move in 2026, T-Mobile should pay attention

Ma Bell hints at a better coverage, better performance, and longer battery life.

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2025 has some measly hours left in it, and I'm sure AT&T execs can't wait for 2026 – they've now made a big promise about going into space. Yeah, it's satellite time!

AT&T plans to begin a limited beta program for satellite connectivity in the first half of 2026, giving a select group of customers and FirstNet users early access ahead of a broader commercial launch.

The service is being developed with AST SpaceMobile and is meant to bring coverage to places where regular cell networks struggle to reach, especially remote or hard-to-access areas.

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Innovation and dedication



The upcoming beta follows a series of milestones achieved in 2025. AST SpaceMobile successfully launched its first next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite, marking a key step toward direct-to-device broadband from low Earth orbit.

The company has stated it remains on track to deploy four additional satellites by March 2026, so I guess T-Mobile will have to respond by further boosting its T-Satellite service!

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On the ground, AT&T has brought its fourth satellite gateway online. These gateways link satellite traffic directly into AT&T's terrestrial network and are strategically placed to improve coverage, capacity, and overall performance.

AST SpaceMobile’s satellites are designed with large, efficient antenna arrays, which not only promise better coverage and performance but also help devices conserve battery life while connected.

AT&T has also conducted early real-world testing with public safety agencies. In West Texas, organizations including the Texas Department of Public Safety, US Customs and Border Protection and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office connected to the FirstNet network via AST SpaceMobile's satellites.

The trials included voice and data connections, along with a satellite version of FirstNet Fusion, a push-to-talk service (like a walkie-talkie) for first responders that is expected to launch next year. Input from the participating agencies is helping shape how satellite connectivity will be used during real emergency situations.

When the cell service is gone…


Satellite service is meant to complement today's mobile networks, not replace them.

For first responders, it acts as a backup when regular coverage drops, helping them stay connected and aware during emergencies.

At the same time, the FirstNet Authority is upgrading the core network to support future satellite-to-phone features.

From a technical standpoint, AST SpaceMobile's satellites feature some of the largest active commercial antenna arrays in low Earth orbit, which AT&T says allows for broader coverage with fewer satellites and improved device efficiency.

Which carrier should double down on satellite?
AT&T.
56.81%
Verizon.
18.78%
T-Mobile.
24.41%
213 Votes

The future is now


The beta program shows that AT&T is moving past testing and into early real-world use. Even though it is still limited, it suggests satellite connectivity is becoming part of AT&T's broader network plans.

If everything stays on track, 2026 could be the first time AT&T customers and FirstNet users can use satellite coverage as a natural extension of their regular mobile service, instead of something reserved only for extreme situations.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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