Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra's nemesis looks stunning in real-life pics without being too wide

The Vivo X Fold 6 will soon be here.

0
Sebastian Pier
By
Vivo Galaxy Z Series iPhone Foldables
Add as a preferred source on Google
Galaxy phone.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a tough time against the Vivo X Fold 6 in many parts of the world. | Image by Android Headlines
Vivo X Fold 6 – this is one of the highly anticipated foldables for 2026 and it finally shows itself in real-life pictures. It'll go toe to toe with whatever foldable Samsung (the veteran) and Apple (the newcomer) throw at it.

It's unusually shaped – instead of going down the "wider foldable" rabbit hole (which both Sammy and Cupertino are rumored to exploit in 2026), the alleged Vivo X Fold 6 unit looks like a "traditional" square-shaped book-style foldable.

Stunning color


First things first, the Vivo X Fold 6 unit that was spotted in the wild is in a glorious green-cyan hue with a fade effect.

These pictures floated on Weibo and look like a PR action from a mile away. The phone is perfectly positioned in the woman's hands, she holds it in a manner that screams "ad", she even wears bright clothes for the handset to stand out better:

Recommended For You

Images by Sina Entertainment on Weibo

That's Zhu Zhu, reportedly. For those unaware, Zhu Zhu is a 41-year-old prominent Chinese actress and singer.

She seems to be testing the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6 and then she checks out the photo results on the massive inner screen.

What's the best battery capacity for a foldable?
4 Votes

What is it going to be like?


According to some earlier leaks, the Vivo X Fold 6 could arrive with an 8.02-inch 2K ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen.

On the outside, there will most likely be a 6.51-inch display. When it comes to the chipset, rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, since some say the phone would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 or with a high-end Snapdragon under the hood.

For the battery, we could get a 7,000 mAh cell (split in two, since this is a foldable). This looks like a major breakthrough, since the largest battery on a foldable (except tri-foldables) right now is to be found on the Honor Magic V6 with its 6,660 mAh cell.

Cameras and more


The battery is not the only front the Vivo X Fold 6 wants to shine on. There could be two 200 MP cameras, a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP periscope snapper.

All in all, the Vivo X Fold 6 shapes out to be a mighty device.

It's rumored that a June launch might happen, so we'll keep you posted about price and availability.

What about the rivals?


Per the information so far, Apple will release just one foldable in 2026. The alleged iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a 5,000–5,500 mAh battery cell on board and a wider-than-taller aspect ratio.

On paper, the iPhone Ultra's 5,500 mAh battery might pale in comparison to the 7,000 mAh one on the Vivo X Fold 6. But thanks to Apple's in-depth software optimizations, I expect this cell to perform great.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might fork this time around. One variant would be a wider foldable, while the other (also presumably called "Ultra") would retain the square-like form factor. It could arrive without any meaningful display upgrade, but the battery could be bumped up to 5,000 mAh.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/Sebastian.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered