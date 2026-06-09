The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra's nemesis looks stunning in real-life pics without being too wide
The Vivo X Fold 6 will soon be here.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a tough time against the Vivo X Fold 6 in many parts of the world. | Image by Android Headlines
Vivo X Fold 6 – this is one of the highly anticipated foldables for 2026 and it finally shows itself in real-life pictures. It'll go toe to toe with whatever foldable Samsung (the veteran) and Apple (the newcomer) throw at it.
It's unusually shaped – instead of going down the "wider foldable" rabbit hole (which both Sammy and Cupertino are rumored to exploit in 2026), the alleged Vivo X Fold 6 unit looks like a "traditional" square-shaped book-style foldable.
First things first, the Vivo X Fold 6 unit that was spotted in the wild is in a glorious green-cyan hue with a fade effect.
These pictures floated on Weibo and look like a PR action from a mile away. The phone is perfectly positioned in the woman's hands, she holds it in a manner that screams "ad", she even wears bright clothes for the handset to stand out better:
That's Zhu Zhu, reportedly. For those unaware, Zhu Zhu is a 41-year-old prominent Chinese actress and singer.
She seems to be testing the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6 and then she checks out the photo results on the massive inner screen.
According to some earlier leaks, the Vivo X Fold 6 could arrive with an 8.02-inch 2K ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen.
On the outside, there will most likely be a 6.51-inch display. When it comes to the chipset, rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, since some say the phone would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 or with a high-end Snapdragon under the hood.
For the battery, we could get a 7,000 mAh cell (split in two, since this is a foldable). This looks like a major breakthrough, since the largest battery on a foldable (except tri-foldables) right now is to be found on the Honor Magic V6 with its 6,660 mAh cell.
The battery is not the only front the Vivo X Fold 6 wants to shine on. There could be two 200 MP cameras, a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP periscope snapper.
All in all, the Vivo X Fold 6 shapes out to be a mighty device.
It's rumored that a June launch might happen, so we'll keep you posted about price and availability.
It's unusually shaped – instead of going down the "wider foldable" rabbit hole (which both Sammy and Cupertino are rumored to exploit in 2026), the alleged Vivo X Fold 6 unit looks like a "traditional" square-shaped book-style foldable.
Stunning color
First things first, the Vivo X Fold 6 unit that was spotted in the wild is in a glorious green-cyan hue with a fade effect.
These pictures floated on Weibo and look like a PR action from a mile away. The phone is perfectly positioned in the woman's hands, she holds it in a manner that screams "ad", she even wears bright clothes for the handset to stand out better:
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Images by Sina Entertainment on Weibo
That's Zhu Zhu, reportedly. For those unaware, Zhu Zhu is a 41-year-old prominent Chinese actress and singer.
She seems to be testing the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6 and then she checks out the photo results on the massive inner screen.
What's the best battery capacity for a foldable?
What is it going to be like?
According to some earlier leaks, the Vivo X Fold 6 could arrive with an 8.02-inch 2K ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen.
For the battery, we could get a 7,000 mAh cell (split in two, since this is a foldable). This looks like a major breakthrough, since the largest battery on a foldable (except tri-foldables) right now is to be found on the Honor Magic V6 with its 6,660 mAh cell.
Cameras and more
The battery is not the only front the Vivo X Fold 6 wants to shine on. There could be two 200 MP cameras, a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP periscope snapper.
All in all, the Vivo X Fold 6 shapes out to be a mighty device.
It's rumored that a June launch might happen, so we'll keep you posted about price and availability.
What about the rivals?
Per the information so far, Apple will release just one foldable in 2026. The alleged iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a 5,000–5,500 mAh battery cell on board and a wider-than-taller aspect ratio.
On paper, the iPhone Ultra's 5,500 mAh battery might pale in comparison to the 7,000 mAh one on the Vivo X Fold 6. But thanks to Apple's in-depth software optimizations, I expect this cell to perform great.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might fork this time around. One variant would be a wider foldable, while the other (also presumably called "Ultra") would retain the square-like form factor. It could arrive without any meaningful display upgrade, but the battery could be bumped up to 5,000 mAh.
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