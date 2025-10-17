AT&T hikes its home internet price again. Calling this department could give you some relief

AT&T

AT&T internet subscribers are getting yet another price hike





A statement from AT&T points out that home internet customers dealing with the higher monthly prices can get some relief even in the face of the price hikes. For example, those subscribers who haven't signed up for Paperless Billing or Autopay can receive a $10 monthly discount if they sign up with an eligible bank account. Those signing up with a debit card can secure a $5 per month discount.





AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly noted that the price hike will affect customers of all of AT&T 's internet services. However, it won't be charged to any subscriber who signed up for internet service just last year. It also won't impact those who subscribed for the service through the Access from AT&T program offered to low-income households. News of the increase came initially from Reddit members spokesman Jim Kimberly noted that the price hike will affect customers of all of's internet services. However, it won't be charged to any subscriber who signed up for internet service just last year. It also won't impact those who subscribed for the service through the Access fromprogram offered to low-income households. News of the increase came initially from Reddit members who wrote about the email they received from the carrier





Call AT&T's loyalty department to fight the price increase





While all Reddit members opposed the price increase, one in particular protested because he was told when he first signed up for AT&T Fiber that his price was locked in at $65 per month forever even if the price increases. The next year, AT&T hiked the price of his service by $10 per month. When he called AT&T , he was told that they had to rase the monthly price because the "cost of producing internet has increased, so they're passing the cost on." Uh, okay.





Another Redditor's succinct response pretty much summed up the feelings of the entire sub-Reddit when he wrote, "Just got my email today too, and will be cancelling in November. This is just pure greed." Some Redditors will be paying $90 per month for their AT&T Fiber service. However, there is some hope. One customer said that he called the AT&T loyalty department which had his $90 per month bill reduced by putting him on a "different pricing plan" that cut his monthly bill to $80. The carrier also offered him $20 off per month for the next 12 months. For good measure, AT&T threw in a $100 gift card. If your price is going up, don't hesitate to make this call yourself.

