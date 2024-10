AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info

AT&T , October 2024





's cheapest internet plans cost $55 a month at the moment, which means you will need to spend at least $60 from next month to continue using its internet service.The last we saw the company hike rates for internet customers was in mid-2023, when monthly rates for DSL users went up by $10. Before that, in 2022 , a $3 monthly increase was slapped on users of non-fiber internet service.Looking at that pattern, it seems likeraises prices at least once a year for its internet customers, and it wasn't going to close out 2024 without inflating bills. But, then again, prices have been increasing for nearly everything in recent years, so it's hard to get mad atfor doing the same, though some backlash is bound to come its way.The increase in price will make the service $10 more expensive than T-Mobile 's 5G Home Internet service, which saw the monthly rate go down to $50 from $60 in July Of course,'s wired internet is theoretically faster and more reliable than 5G internet, but the difference may not be felt by an average internet user who doesn't mind the occasional hiccup.If you are ancustomer and haven't already signed up for AutoPay, you can enroll in AutoPay and digital billing to save as much as $10 every month. If you already get AutoPay discounts and don't want to switch to another provider, there isn't anything you can do except pay more every month.