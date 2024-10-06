AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Up Next:
In June, AT&T hiked prices on its unlimited phone plans, and the company is now going to raise internet prices.
According to a notice on the carrier's website, prices for its internet services will increase by $5 per month starting November 10. The rate increase will seemingly affect all its internet users, so whether you use its fixed wireless, DSL or fiber internet service, you should expect your bill to go up by $5 next month.
According to a notice on the carrier's website, prices for its internet services will increase by $5 per month starting November 10. The rate increase will seemingly affect all its internet users, so whether you use its fixed wireless, DSL or fiber internet service, you should expect your bill to go up by $5 next month.
We’re increasing our prices for AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet service. Your monthly rate will increase $5 per month starting November 10, 2024.
AT&T, October 2024
AT&T's cheapest internet plans cost $55 a month at the moment, which means you will need to spend at least $60 from next month to continue using its internet service.
The last we saw the company hike rates for internet customers was in mid-2023, when monthly rates for DSL users went up by $10. Before that, in 2022, a $3 monthly increase was slapped on users of non-fiber internet service.
Looking at that pattern, it seems like AT&T raises prices at least once a year for its internet customers, and it wasn't going to close out 2024 without inflating bills. But, then again, prices have been increasing for nearly everything in recent years, so it's hard to get mad at AT&T for doing the same, though some backlash is bound to come its way.
The increase in price will make the service $10 more expensive than T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet service, which saw the monthly rate go down to $50 from $60 in July.
Of course, AT&T's wired internet is theoretically faster and more reliable than 5G internet, but the difference may not be felt by an average internet user who doesn't mind the occasional hiccup.
If you are an AT&T customer and haven't already signed up for AutoPay, you can enroll in AutoPay and digital billing to save as much as $10 every month. If you already get AutoPay discounts and don't want to switch to another provider, there isn't anything you can do except pay more every month.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: