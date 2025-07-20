Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Apple’s Q3 earnings and Google’s Pixel 10 event set the stage for fall phone wars

The smartphone race heats up early as Apple and Google prepare their next big hardware and AI moves

Image of a concerned Tim Cook
Two major events this summer are setting the tone for what’s likely to be a very competitive fall in the smartphone world. Apple is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on July 31, just a few weeks before Google takes the stage on August 20 to announce the Pixel 10 and a new foldable.

These moments may not reveal every detail about what’s coming, but they’ll offer strong clues about how both companies plan to compete this fall. For Apple, the Q3 earnings call will likely be the last one before iPhone 17 revenue appears. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this means analysts will be focused on Apple’s AI efforts, potential supply chain changes, and what to expect from its next batch of hardware — including the company’s first foldable iPhone.

There may also be questions about Apple Intelligence and whether the company’s AI features are on track to launch this year. With Google already pushing ahead with its Gemini platform, Apple faces growing pressure to show that it can deliver powerful AI features while still prioritizing privacy and on-device performance.

Made by Google invitation
Invite for the Pixel 10 event. | Image credit — Mark Gurman


Google’s Pixel 10 event, happening just three weeks later, will give the company a moment in the spotlight. While this will be the 10th phone in the Pixel line, the brand’s actual 10-year anniversary isn’t until 2026. Still, this release is expected to bring new hardware designs and deeper AI integration — especially in areas like image processing, voice interactions, and task automation.

Google will also debut a new foldable alongside the Pixel 10. It’s expected to include design improvements and a better hinge, aimed at bringing it closer to the experience offered by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone. Both new foldables are expected to carry high price tags, raising questions about whether premium features will be enough to move buyers.

With these events landing just weeks apart, the stage is being set for a direct comparison. Google gets a head start in August, but Apple usually dominates the conversation by mid-September. Both companies are counting on AI and next-gen hardware to differentiate themselves — and both face the challenge of convincing users to upgrade in a market that has cooled in recent years.

Recommended Stories
Whether it’s AI, foldables, or traditional flagships, the fall phone wars are about to begin. The real question is, are your pockets ready? I know I'll have a lot to think about when it comes to choosing my next smartphone purchase.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
