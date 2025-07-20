Samsung has already done the heavy lifting and set the foldable iPhone up for success

foldable iPhone

Recommended Stories





I like to keep a healthy balance of using all types of mobile devices — Android slabs, foldables, an iPhone, and an iPad — and I am most definitely in the camp of users that will be in line to purchase Apple's first foldable. I know that the form factor won't be revolutionary, but I am absolutely curious to see what the company tailors iOS for it. The industry needs a shakup like that to give us all something to talk about.

This situation is unusual for Apple. In the past, the company often arrived early and redefined product categories, such as with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This time, the groundwork has already been laid, and Apple’s role will be to refine rather than reinvent.That refinement may still matter. Gurman notes that Apple is working to minimize the display crease and improve the feel of the hinge. And since iPhone users have never had a foldable option within Apple’s ecosystem, there’s a strong chance the company’s first model will attract buyers who were interested in the format but didn’t want to switch to Android.Apple also seems to be launching this device at a moment when foldables are gaining momentum in important markets like China. Brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have already introduced several foldables, and consumers there have shown strong interest in the book-style design Apple is pursuing. With the iPhone’s reputation in China under pressure, acould be part of a larger strategy to reengage users in the region.It’s expected that the device will carry a high price tag, potentially starting around $2,000. That gives Apple room to increase average selling prices and generate more revenue per device, even if total units remain limited.Basically, Samsung’s long-term investment in foldables may now benefit Apple directly. But this could also boost the entire category, drawing attention from new users and raising interest across both Android and iOS camps.