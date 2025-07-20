Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has already done the heavy lifting and set the foldable iPhone up for success

Apple’s first foldable may not innovate, but its launch timing and brand power could still reshape the market

When Apple finally introduces its first foldable iPhone next year, it will be entering a product category that is already well established. Unlike past launches where Apple defined a new market, the foldable phone segment has been built and refined over time—mainly by Samsung.

For the past seven years, Samsung has steadily improved its Galaxy Z Fold series. It tackled major design challenges, improved hinge technology, and helped shift foldables from a niche concept to a more practical option. Its latest device, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is already being viewed as the first model to have genuine mainstream appeal, with improved ergonomics and build quality.

Now, Apple is preparing to release its own foldable that reportedly uses a similar book-style form factor. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will even include Samsung-sourced OLED foldable displays. That means Samsung’s component business will likely play a role in the iPhone’s launch—even as the two companies continue to compete at the top of the smartphone market.



This situation is unusual for Apple. In the past, the company often arrived early and redefined product categories, such as with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This time, the groundwork has already been laid, and Apple’s role will be to refine rather than reinvent.

That refinement may still matter. Gurman notes that Apple is working to minimize the display crease and improve the feel of the hinge. And since iPhone users have never had a foldable option within Apple’s ecosystem, there’s a strong chance the company’s first model will attract buyers who were interested in the format but didn’t want to switch to Android.

Apple also seems to be launching this device at a moment when foldables are gaining momentum in important markets like China. Brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have already introduced several foldables, and consumers there have shown strong interest in the book-style design Apple is pursuing. With the iPhone’s reputation in China under pressure, a foldable iPhone could be part of a larger strategy to reengage users in the region.

It’s expected that the device will carry a high price tag, potentially starting around $2,000. That gives Apple room to increase average selling prices and generate more revenue per device, even if total units remain limited.

Basically, Samsung’s long-term investment in foldables may now benefit Apple directly. But this could also boost the entire category, drawing attention from new users and raising interest across both Android and iOS camps.

I like to keep a healthy balance of using all types of mobile devices — Android slabs, foldables, an iPhone, and an iPad — and I am most definitely in the camp of users that will be in line to purchase Apple's first foldable. I know that the form factor won't be revolutionary, but I am absolutely curious to see what the company tailors iOS for it. The industry needs a shakup like that to give us all something to talk about.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless