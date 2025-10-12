iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple's October surprise: A look at the new products Apple is reportedly releasing this week

A new report details a flurry of device updates coming this week and into early next year, starting with Apple's pro-level hardware.

Apple
iPad Pro M4
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a wave of new product launches starting this week, skipping a flashy event for a direct online announcement. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, updates for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines are imminent, with even more devices on the roadmap for early next year.

What's on Apple's launchpad?


Just when you thought Apple's fall season was wrapping up, it seems the company is ready for another round of hardware releases. Here's the deal: a new report from Mark Gurman suggests Apple is preparing to announce several new products this week. Unlike the big iPhone extravaganzas, these launches are expected to happen quietly online.

So, what exactly should we be looking for? Gurman has a pretty specific list:

Expected Apple products this fall


  • M5 iPad Pro
  • A refreshed Vision Pro with a faster chip and improved strap
  • The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip

The most interesting part is the staggered MacBook Pro launch. Gurman reports that while the base M5 chip is ready for the entry-level 14-inch model, the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips won't be ready in volume until early next year. This means the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch models will arrive later. The report also teases a packed 2026, with a new AirTag, HomePod mini, and Apple TV on the horizon.

Why this product refresh matters


This wave of updates shows Apple is sticking to its game plan of keeping its core Mac and iPad lines at the forefront of performance with its latest silicon. For pro users, creatives, and developers, these regular M-series upgrades are crucial for handling increasingly demanding workflows. It's Apple's way of staying ahead of competitors in the high-end laptop and tablet space.

This quiet, online-only release strategy also tells a story. It suggests these are primarily internal spec bumps centered around the new M5 chip rather than complete redesigns that would warrant a major media event. For consumers, this means the buying decision is simple: if you need more power than what your current device offers, these new models are for you. The entry-level M5 MacBook Pro, in particular, hits a sweet spot for those who need more juice than a MacBook Air without shelling out for the top-of-the-line models.

Do you plan on upgrading to either an M5 iPad Pro or entry level 14" M5 MacBook Pro this fall?

Vote View Result


Is it time for an upgrade?


From my perspective, this feels like a classic "evolution, not revolution" update cycle from Apple. The M4-powered Mac and iPad Pro models are already incredibly capable, so the new M5 chip will have to deliver a significant real-world performance or efficiency boost to tempt anyone who bought a new device in the last year or two.

Would I rush out to buy one? If I were still working on an older Intel-based or even an M1-generation Mac, the jump to an M5 MacBook Pro would be a massive, game-changing upgrade. The M5 iPad Pro is a bit more niche; it's for the professional artist or video editor who is constantly pushing their tablet to its absolute limit. For most, the existing iPad Pro is already overkill. These new releases are squarely aimed at professionals and power users who can truly benefit from the extra horsepower and want to future-proof their setup for years to come.


