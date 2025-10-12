Apple's October surprise: A look at the new products Apple is reportedly releasing this week
A new report details a flurry of device updates coming this week and into early next year, starting with Apple's pro-level hardware.
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a wave of new product launches starting this week, skipping a flashy event for a direct online announcement. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, updates for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines are imminent, with even more devices on the roadmap for early next year.
The most interesting part is the staggered MacBook Pro launch. Gurman reports that while the base M5 chip is ready for the entry-level 14-inch model, the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips won't be ready in volume until early next year. This means the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch models will arrive later. The report also teases a packed 2026, with a new AirTag, HomePod mini, and Apple TV on the horizon.
This wave of updates shows Apple is sticking to its game plan of keeping its core Mac and iPad lines at the forefront of performance with its latest silicon. For pro users, creatives, and developers, these regular M-series upgrades are crucial for handling increasingly demanding workflows. It's Apple's way of staying ahead of competitors in the high-end laptop and tablet space.
From my perspective, this feels like a classic "evolution, not revolution" update cycle from Apple. The M4-powered Mac and iPad Pro models are already incredibly capable, so the new M5 chip will have to deliver a significant real-world performance or efficiency boost to tempt anyone who bought a new device in the last year or two.
Would I rush out to buy one? If I were still working on an older Intel-based or even an M1-generation Mac, the jump to an M5 MacBook Pro would be a massive, game-changing upgrade. The M5 iPad Pro is a bit more niche; it's for the professional artist or video editor who is constantly pushing their tablet to its absolute limit. For most, the existing iPad Pro is already overkill. These new releases are squarely aimed at professionals and power users who can truly benefit from the extra horsepower and want to future-proof their setup for years to come.
What's on Apple's launchpad?
So, what exactly should we be looking for? Gurman has a pretty specific list:
Expected Apple products this fall
- M5 iPad Pro
- A refreshed Vision Pro with a faster chip and improved strap
- The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip
Why this product refresh matters
Current generation of iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. | Image credit — Apple
Is it time for an upgrade?
