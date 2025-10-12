Apple's October surprise: A look at the new products Apple is reportedly releasing this week

Recommended Stories

Is it time for an upgrade?

From my perspective, this feels like a classic "evolution, not revolution" update cycle from Apple. The M4-powered Mac and iPad Pro models are already incredibly capable, so the new M5 chip will have to deliver a significant real-world performance or efficiency boost to tempt anyone who bought a new device in the last year or two.



Would I rush out to buy one? If I were still working on an older Intel-based or even an M1-generation Mac, the jump to an M5 MacBook Pro would be a massive, game-changing upgrade. The M5 iPad Pro is a bit more niche; it's for the professional artist or video editor who is constantly pushing their tablet to its absolute limit. For most, the existing iPad Pro is already overkill. These new releases are squarely aimed at professionals and power users who can truly benefit from the extra horsepower and want to future-proof their setup for years to come.











