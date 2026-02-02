Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

First details about several Samsung wearables and tablets leak in a database

Samsung is apparently working on a bunch of new devices.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Tab Galaxy Watch
A cropped photo of the arm of a man wearing an orange Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on his wrist, while his hand is in his pocket with the thumb sticking out.
While everyone is excited about the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung appears to be quietly working on various new devices. While it wouldn’t shock anyone, we now have a confirmation about a few tablets and wearables that should arrive before the end of the year.

The Galaxy Tab 12 series may miss one model


New entries for several Samsung devices in the GSMA IMEI database have revealed the names and model numbers of the upcoming Galaxy Tab 12 tablets and two Galaxy Watch models. The entries have been reported by Smartprix and don’t reveal an interesting change in Samsung’s tablet strategy.

Apparently, Samsung is planning Galaxy Tab S12 Plus 5G and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G models. The former carries the model number SM-X846B, while the latter has the SM-X946B model number. An important detail is that there’s no entry for a standard Galaxy Tab S12 model.

Finally, a true Galaxy Watch Ultra upgrade



One of the other entries confirms the earlier rumors that Samsung plans to release a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year. That name hints at a more significant upgrade than the minor refresh between the original Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Such an upgrade makes sense after the Apple Watch 3 release during the iPhone 17 premiere.

Recommended For You

Which device you’re look forward to the most?


On a less surprising note, there will be a Galaxy Watch 9 device, which has a model number SM-L345U.

There is no extra leaked information about any of those devices. While their launch dates are uncertain, it usually takes about six months for the launch of a device after it appears on the GSMA IMEI database. For the watches, that tracks with a potential launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables. It also fits a potential September premiere of the tablets, following the Galaxy Tab S11 premiere in September 2025.

Better than nothing


I’d love to know more about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the changes Samsung is planning for it. Obviously, I’ll need to wait a bit longer before getting any specifics, but even the confirmation that the device is in the making is good news.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics
Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless