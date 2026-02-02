First details about several Samsung wearables and tablets leak in a database
Samsung is apparently working on a bunch of new devices.
While everyone is excited about the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung appears to be quietly working on various new devices. While it wouldn’t shock anyone, we now have a confirmation about a few tablets and wearables that should arrive before the end of the year.
New entries for several Samsung devices in the GSMA IMEI database have revealed the names and model numbers of the upcoming Galaxy Tab 12 tablets and two Galaxy Watch models. The entries have been reported by Smartprix and don’t reveal an interesting change in Samsung’s tablet strategy.
One of the other entries confirms the earlier rumors that Samsung plans to release a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year. That name hints at a more significant upgrade than the minor refresh between the original Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Such an upgrade makes sense after the Apple Watch 3 release during the iPhone 17 premiere.
On a less surprising note, there will be a Galaxy Watch 9 device, which has a model number SM-L345U.
There is no extra leaked information about any of those devices. While their launch dates are uncertain, it usually takes about six months for the launch of a device after it appears on the GSMA IMEI database. For the watches, that tracks with a potential launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables. It also fits a potential September premiere of the tablets, following the Galaxy Tab S11 premiere in September 2025.
I’d love to know more about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the changes Samsung is planning for it. Obviously, I’ll need to wait a bit longer before getting any specifics, but even the confirmation that the device is in the making is good news.
The Galaxy Tab 12 series may miss one model
Apparently, Samsung is planning Galaxy Tab S12 Plus 5G and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G models. The former carries the model number SM-X846B, while the latter has the SM-X946B model number. An important detail is that there's no entry for a standard Galaxy Tab S12 model.
Apparently, Samsung is planning Galaxy Tab S12 Plus 5G and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G models. The former carries the model number SM-X846B, while the latter has the SM-X946B model number. An important detail is that there’s no entry for a standard Galaxy Tab S12 model.
Finally, a true Galaxy Watch Ultra upgrade
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was launched in September 2025. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
One of the other entries confirms the earlier rumors that Samsung plans to release a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year. That name hints at a more significant upgrade than the minor refresh between the original Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Such an upgrade makes sense after the Apple Watch 3 release during the iPhone 17 premiere.
On a less surprising note, there will be a Galaxy Watch 9 device, which has a model number SM-L345U.
There is no extra leaked information about any of those devices. While their launch dates are uncertain, it usually takes about six months for the launch of a device after it appears on the GSMA IMEI database. For the watches, that tracks with a potential launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables. It also fits a potential September premiere of the tablets, following the Galaxy Tab S11 premiere in September 2025.
Better than nothing
I'd love to know more about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the changes Samsung is planning for it. Obviously, I'll need to wait a bit longer before getting any specifics, but even the confirmation that the device is in the making is good news.
