Samsung could make us happy with the Galaxy S26 pricing after all

New report claims that Samsung is doing its best to avoid price hikes for the Galaxy S26.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
A render of the Samsung Galaxy S26.
The price of smartphones is probably the hottest topic of the year, thanks to the skyrocketing cost of memory and other components. While price hikes seem inevitable for many manufacturers, it appears that Samsung could make us all happy with the launch of the Galaxy S26.

Samsung may keep the Galaxy S26 prices largely unchanged


Samsung is doing its best to keep the base prices of all three Galaxy S26 models the same as those of the Galaxy S25 lineup, according to Greek outlet Techmaniacs (translated source). Industry sources close to Samsung have shared that the company is likely to launch the base version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra without raising its price. Some higher storage options could see slight price increases because of the high memory prices.

Prices for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are not finalized yet, but the company is reportedly against any increases. However, there could be a slight price bump for the 256 GB models and a small discount for the 512 GB versions. According to earlier rumors, Samsung won’t offer a 128 GB version of the vanilla Galaxy S26, which could mean a higher starting price for that model.

A more likely approach



The new report comes as a direct answer to the reports that Samsung will drastically increase the price of the base Galaxy S26 model. However, Techmaniacs says that those reports were unrealistic and didn’t make sense.

Considering the reports that Apple plans to keep the price of the iPhone 18 unchanged, it makes sense that Samsung will try to do the same. If the Galaxy S26 models launch with much higher prices, that would make them much less competitive and could damage their sales.

Would you reconsider buying a Galaxy S26 device if Samsung raises the prices?


On the other hand, most industry experts have been saying that the price increases will be more drastic for cheaper devices. While the base Galaxy S26 is far from a budget device, it is still much more affordable than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The more expensive models usually have larger profit margins, which allows more price flexibility for the manufacturers.

We’ll learn everything about Samsung’s pricing decisions once the company launches the devices officially. That’s almost certainly happening on February 25 during a Galaxy Unpacked event, at which we may see not only the Galaxy S26 lineup but also the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

The right move


I don’t think anyone would be surprised if Samsung raised the prices of its upcoming phones, but I’m sure the company is doing its best to avoid such a move. Apple just launched the iPhone 17, which is among the best upgrades in the iPhone’s history, and even a slight increase in the Galaxy S26 price could turn many people to Apple. That’s the last thing Samsung wants, so I expect we’ll have more good news about its pricing decisions.

