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The most important feature Apple TV on Android was missing is finally here

Android users can finally enjoy the full experience without the hassle.

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Apple TV+ is finally bridging the gap for Android users with a long-awaited update that arguably should have been there on day one.

Apple TV+ for Android finally plays nice with your big screen


When the Apple TV app finally landed on Android hardware back in February, it was a massive deal for streaming enthusiasts. However, the launch was a bit of a mixed bag. While we were happy to see the app arrive, it felt surprisingly limited. The biggest omission? You were stuck watching premium content on your 6-inch phone screen unless you owned specific hardware.

That changes now. In a new update, Apple has officially rolled out Google Cast support for the Android app. This means you can finally beam shows like Severance or Slow Horses directly from your Pixel or Samsung device to your Chromecast or Google TV setup.

Key features in the update


  • Google Cast Support: Stream via Wi-Fi or cellular to compatible TVs.
  • Offline Viewing: Download movies and episodes for travel.
  • Sync Continuity: The "Continue Watching" feature picks up right where you left off, regardless of the device.
  • Library Management: Full access to your Watchlist to track upcoming viewing.

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Why this update actually matters


This might seem like a small technical tweak, but it is actually a massive shift in how usable the service is. For the last few months, the Apple TV app on Android felt isolated—a rare frustrating experience in a landscape where competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu have supported casting for over a decade.

By adding this, Apple is acknowledging that the "walled garden" doesn't work when you are trying to sell a streaming service. They need eyeballs, and a significant portion of those eyeballs belong to people who use Android phones and Google TV interfaces. It levels the playing field, making Apple TV+ a viable primary streaming service for mixed-ecosystem households rather than just a niche add-on for iPhone owners.

Do you watch Apple TV+ content?
Yes, I get a free subscription, so why not.
35.71%
Yes, and I pay for the subscription.
28.57%
No. I don’t have a subscription.
35.71%
14 Votes

Better late than never


Honestly, the initial launch without Cast support felt incomplete. It felt like Apple was doing the bare minimum to get the app into the Play Store without actually caring about the user experience. It was hard to recommend the service to my Android-using friends when I had to explain they couldn't easily watch it on their actual television.

Now that the feature is here, the app feels complete. This update removes the friction and finally lets the content shine without the hardware headache. If you were holding off on a subscription because you didn't want to buy an Apple TV box, you're officially out of excuses.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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