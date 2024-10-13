See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Apple has an ambitious plan to conquer the smart home

An image of an Apple Homepod Mini beside an iPhone displaying the Home app
Apple is planning an aggressive new strategy to conquer the smart home market, according to a new report. Despite past struggles in this area, Apple is reportedly developing a new homeOS operating system, a smart display, and a high-end robotic tabletop device.

This revelation comes from Apple Insider Mark Gurman, who suggests that Apple's renewed focus on the smart home will be driven by three key components: screens, artificial intelligence, and software. The company plans to introduce affordable iPad-like screens that can be placed throughout the house, similar to HomePod minis. These screens will allow users to access various features like streaming content, making FaceTime calls, and browsing the web.

Artificial intelligence will also play a crucial role in Apple's smart home strategy. The company's AI platform, Apple Intelligence, will enable advanced home automation and precise control of devices and apps. Gurman believes that the robotic tabletop device, which is expected to be priced around $1,000, will be the "actual" first product built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence. This device will reportedly use AI to understand its environment and interact with users more intuitively.

On the software front, Apple is developing a new operating system called homeOS, which will be based on the tvOS platform used in Apple TV set-top boxes. The company also recently revamped its Home app, indicating its commitment to improving the user experience for smart home devices.



Gurman notes that Apple's previous attempts in the smart home market, such as the iPod Hi-Fi and the original HomePod, were not very successful. He attributes this to the company's focus on premium products and a closed ecosystem. However, Apple's recent involvement in the development of the Matter smart home protocol suggests a shift towards greater interoperability with devices from other brands.

Despite past challenges, Gurman believes that Apple has an opportunity to succeed in the smart home market. He points out that even competitors like Amazon and Google have not yet achieved complete dominance in this space. Apple's strong brand reputation and focus on user experience could give it an edge over its rivals.

I must admit that Gurman's report has sparked my interest in taking a second look at using Apple's Home app for my smart home devices. I moved away from HomeKit devices a long time ago in favor of Google Home due to the lack of support for many of the smart home devices I wanted to use. That, and the fact that I can use Google Home on pretty much any operating system I was using at the time, cemented my decision. However, if Apple can successfully execute its new strategy and launch a reasonably priced smart display and robotic tabletop device, it could potentially redefine how people interact with their homes — and I definitely want to take part in that.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

