Apple Watch Series 11: five new features that will make you want to upgrade next week
The Apple Watch Series 11 is right around the corner, so what makes it worth the upgrade?
Next week, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is also going to announce its newest smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 11. So, what makes the Series 11 any better than the Series 10, and why would you want to upgrade?
Turns out, quite a bit, actually. Here’s every leaked feature that makes the Series 11 the smartwatch to get if you want the latest and greatest from Apple.
5G connectivity
The Apple Watch Series 11 isn't just going for looks, though that helps too. | Image credit — Apple
For the first time ever, the Apple Watch is expected to receive 5G support with the Series 11. The rumored modem that Apple will use — the low-power MediaTek 5G RedCap — will ensure that the watch’s battery life remains unchanged, while offering faster data capabilities.
Even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t have 5G, though that may change with the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which makes the Series 11 even more of a no-brainer.
Blood pressure monitoring
Though it’s been hinted at before for previous Apple Watch models, the Series 11 might actually finally be able to monitor your blood pressure. While it won’t replace proper medical equipment — don’t expect accurate systolic and diastolic readings — it will at least be able to alert you to sudden spikes and concerning long-term values. This will also come in handy if you want to know exactly what causes your blood pressure to spike throughout the day. As they say, prevention is better than the cure.
A better processor
Of course, it wouldn’t be a new generation of devices if they weren’t also being powered by newer, faster processors. To that end, the Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to be powered by the S11 chip. Compared to the S10 chip on the Series 10, the S11 will be faster and stronger (naturally), and also help the Series 11 use up less battery than its predecessor.
Liquid Glass redesign
Liquid Glass has made its way to the Apple Watch as well. | Image credit — Apple
With watchOS 26, Apple will bring Liquid Glass to its smartwatches as well. While some previous Apple Watch models are also getting the visual overhaul, it’ll likely feel the best on the Series 11. This is because Liquid Glass is actually quite resource-intensive, and even older iPhone models struggle to run it without lagging or overheating.
The aforementioned new S11 chip in the Series 11 will, to some extent, be better at rendering all the fancy effects present in Liquid Glass.
An AI-powered workout buddy
Your Apple Watch will become your personal fitness trainer. | Image credit — Apple
Apple recently showed off an AI-powered fitness coach, but it requires current Apple Watch models to be connected to an iPhone that has Apple Intelligence. While this is mostly conjecture, the Apple Watch Series 11 may allow you to use the AI workout buddy without needing an iPhone.
