Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Next Apple Watch "likely" to get revolutionary, long-awaited health feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
Next Apple Watch "likely" to get revolutionary, long-awaited health feature
After years of development, Apple is "likely" to break the next frontier in health tracking with the Apple Watch in 2025.

That frontier is high-blood pressure detection, and Apple insider Mark Gurman claims the next Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are likely to have this capability when they arrive in the fall of 2025.

We have been hearing about Apple working on blood pressure monitoring for years, but various technological challenges have prevented the company from launching the feature. It seems Apple is on track to overcome those final obstacles.

The next Apple Watch might not give you precise blood pressure numbers, but still be very helpful


Blood pressure monitoring on an Apple Watch is expected to work differently than how you typically measure your blood pressure with a cuff. Instead of inflating a cuff and taking precise readings, Apple will rely on a less troublesome method using sensors on the Apple Watch.

This sounds much easier, but notice the way this new feature is referred to – "high blood pressure detection". This likely means that the next Apple Watch will only alert you when it detects moments when you blood pressure is elevated, but it may not be able to give you precise blood pressure numbers. Chances are, if it detects high blood pressure, the Apple Watch will encourage you to take a more precise reading using a traditional blood pressure cuff.

This might sound a bit disappointing, but this could still very much be a life-saving feature. Since taking blood pressure readings is quite the procedure many people live with undetected high blood pressure, so by just wearing an Apple Watch, those people might find out about such a condition.

Will older Apple Watches also support high blood pressure detection?

We doubt that. Currently, rumors suggest only the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have this, and we are yet to find out if this means we will get some changes to the current sensors or an all-new sensor unit.

We will be updating with new details about this as they become available.


Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250
Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

iPhone sales continue to fall and Apple shares decline as Siri fails to impress
iPhone sales continue to fall and Apple shares decline as Siri fails to impress
From OnePlus 13 to Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Do camera partnerships really deliver?
From OnePlus 13 to Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Do camera partnerships really deliver?
Nintendo lawyers allegedly paid a visit to the Switch 2's leaker
Nintendo lawyers allegedly paid a visit to the Switch 2's leaker
Wi-Fi is down: cyberattack strikes ASML's neighbor and talent feeder
Wi-Fi is down: cyberattack strikes ASML's neighbor and talent feeder
Samsung should grow up and stop with the small-scale experiments already!
Samsung should grow up and stop with the small-scale experiments already!
The next iPhone is going to debut very soon
The next iPhone is going to debut very soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless