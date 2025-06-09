Apple Watch just got a makeover and a personal trainer with watchOS 26









A new design with Liquid Glass



The most immediate change in watchOS 26 is visual. Apple introduced a new design language built around what it calls Liquid Glass — a real-time rendering system that brings depth and light refraction to menus, pop-ups, and navigation elements. The 2025 update comes with significant design and intelligence improvements that align the Apple Watch with the rest of the ecosystem while making daily use more efficient.The most immediate change in watchOS 26 is visual. Apple introduced a new design language built around what it calls Liquid Glass — a real-time rendering system that brings depth and light refraction to menus, pop-ups, and navigation elements.









Apple Intelligence powers new fitness motivation



With watchOS 26, Workout Buddy . This AI-powered coach delivers spoken feedback and motivation during workouts, using data such as heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings, and historical milestones.



With watchOS 26, Apple Intelligence arrives in the Workout app through a new feature called Workout Buddy. This AI-powered coach delivers spoken feedback and motivation during workouts, using data such as heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings, and historical milestones.

Workout Buddy offers personalized encouragement, highlighting progress toward goals, celebrating achievements, and even recapping performance after a session. It's powered by a new text-to-speech model trained using voice samples from Apple Fitness+ trainers, and it works with Bluetooth headphones when paired to an Apple Intelligence–capable iPhone.





For now, Workout Buddy will support activities like running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training.



Smarter workouts and music pairing



The Workout app redesign continues, with simplified navigation with four new corner buttons for quicker access to features like Workout Views, Custom Workouts, and Race Route.



Users can also now set music or podcast playback to trigger automatically when a workout begins. Apple Music will suggest or autoplay personalized playlists based on recent habits and workout type.



Smart Stack grows more proactive



watchOS 26 upgrades the Smart Stack with contextual hints that proactively surface helpful suggestions. These prompts appear subtly with Liquid Glass animations—for example, suggesting a Backtrack session when in a remote location or surfacing a Pilates workout when arriving at a familiar studio.



Messages on Apple Watch now support Live Translation through Apple Intelligence , allowing texts to be instantly translated into a user’s preferred language. The feature is available on



Other upgrades include:

Wrist flick gesture : A new one-handed motion to dismiss notifications, silence timers, or decline calls.

: A new one-handed motion to dismiss notifications, silence timers, or decline calls. Automatic volume adjustment : Apple Watch now dynamically adapts notification volume based on ambient sound levels.

: Apple Watch now dynamically adapts notification volume based on ambient sound levels. Expanded Messages tools : Smarter replies, Check In suggestions, polls, and custom backgrounds all sync with iPhone.

: Smarter replies, Check In suggestions, polls, and custom backgrounds all sync with iPhone. Live Listen upgrades : Real-time captions now show on Apple Watch during iPhone audio sessions for users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

: Real-time captions now show on Apple Watch during iPhone audio sessions for users who are deaf or hard of hearing. Notes app : Access, pin, and edit notes directly from your wrist with dictation, the keyboard, or Siri.

: Access, pin, and edit notes directly from your wrist with dictation, the keyboard, or Siri. New watch face gallery : Apple also refreshed the watch face gallery, grouping faces into collections both on the watch and inside the Watch app for iPhone. The Workout app redesign continues, with simplified navigation with four new corner buttons for quicker access to features like Workout Views, Custom Workouts, and Race Route.Users can also now set music or podcast playback to trigger automatically when a workout begins. Apple Music will suggest or autoplay personalized playlists based on recent habits and workout type.watchOS 26 upgrades the Smart Stack with contextual hints that proactively surface helpful suggestions. These prompts appear subtly with Liquid Glass animations—for example, suggesting a Backtrack session when in a remote location or surfacing a Pilates workout when arriving at a familiar studio.Messages on Apple Watch now support Live Translation through, allowing texts to be instantly translated into a user’s preferred language. The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 9 , Series 10, and Ultra 2 when paired with a supported iPhone.Other upgrades include:



Compatibility and release



Developers can get their hands on watchOS 26 starting today via the Apple Developer Program, while a public beta will open up next month through Apple’s Beta Software Program.





The final release is scheduled for this fall and will be available as a free update for:

Apple Watch Series 6 and later

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

All Apple Watch Ultra models









As it's always been the case, feature availability may vary by region and device, so check Apple’s official site if you want to be sure.