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Apple swears you're free to leave the iPhone whenever you want, and it needs Samsung to prove it

The DOJ antitrust case just forced Apple to ask its biggest rival for a favor.

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Samsung Smart Switch from iPhone. | Image by Samsung
Apple asking Samsung for help might just be the most unexpected twist in the DOJ antitrust saga so far. And honestly, it says a lot about how seriously Cupertino is taking the accusation that it locks users into its ecosystem.

Apple wants Samsung's data to prove you can freely leave the iPhone


In a recent court filing, Apple is requesting permission to obtain internal documents from Samsung's South Korean headquarters. We're talking market research, business reports, and data tied to Samsung's smartphones, smartwatches, and even the Galaxy Store.

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This is all part of Apple's ongoing legal battle with the US Department of Justice, which along with multiple US states accuses Apple of using its grip over the iPhone and App Store to squash competition. A central argument in the case? That Apple makes it unnecessarily difficult for iPhone users to jump ship to Android.

Apple disagrees, and thinks Samsung's own internal numbers can prove it. The logic here is that if Samsung, the world's largest Android phone maker, has data showing people regularly bounce between platforms, that weakens the DOJ's claim that Apple is keeping users trapped.

Getting that data is another story entirely


Apple already tried going through Samsung's US division, but was told the relevant documents are housed at Samsung headquarters in South Korea. So now Apple is turning to the "Hague Evidence Convention," an international legal process for requesting evidence across borders.

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Even if the US court signs off, South Korean authorities still need to approve the request. Samsung would almost certainly fight it under local laws since handing over sensitive competitive intelligence to your biggest rival, even through a court order, is a tough ask no matter how you slice it.

Is switching between iPhone and Android actually easy, though?


This is where Apple's argument feels a little wobbly to me. I bounce between iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones pretty regularly, and switching is still more annoying than it should be, even for someone who does this stuff for a living.

The biggest headache right now is messaging, at least for yours truly. Moving between Apple Messages and Google Messages means you're probably losing your message history in the process.

WhatsApp is another pain point, because transferring your primary account between platforms is still clunky. And don't get me started on smartwatch compatibility. Your Apple Watch isn't following you to Android (at least not yet), and your Galaxy Watch won't play nice with an iPhone either.

I've streamlined most of the process over time, but it's still tedious and time-consuming. If it's this much friction for me, imagine what it feels like for someone who is not that familiar with the process.

What's the biggest pain point when switching between iPhone and Android?
5 Votes

Apple might be proving the DOJ's point for them


There's a real irony in Apple needing Samsung's help to argue that competition is thriving. If switching between iPhone and Android were truly painless, Apple wouldn't need internal Samsung data to make that case.

Whether or not Apple actually gets its hands on these documents, this filing reveals something telling: Apple knows the lock-in argument is a genuine threat to its defense. The walls between iOS and Android are lower than they used to be, sure. But they're still there, and millions of people feel them every time they think about switching.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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