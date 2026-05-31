Apple already working on its 2028 updates dubbed "Boppy," and there's a reason
Work has started on the 2028 updates, built around a milestone iPhone.
iOS 26 is the current release, but Apple is already deep into the 2028 versions. | Image by Apple
Apple hasn't even shipped this year's big software update, and it's already knee-deep in the one landing in 2028. The internal code names alone are worth the price of admission.
That's a bold claim, because iOS 27 is no small update on its own. Building the next platform before the current one ships is routine for Apple, but flagging 2028 as the bigger year this early says plenty.
We've already seen early hints of what iOS 28 could bring, and pairing that with a milestone iPhone is a one-two punch Apple rarely lines up by accident. Whether it delivers is a 2027 problem, but the phone worth waiting for is clearly still two years out.
Meet "Boppy," Apple's 2028 software in the makingMark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple has started building iOS 28, iPadOS 28, and macOS 28. The first two share the code name "Bell," while the Mac update goes by "Poppy."
Mash those together and you get what staff reportedly call the entire 2028 slate: "Boppy." This year's batch gets the same treatment, with iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 nicknamed "Rave," macOS 27 dubbed "Fizz," and the combined cycle landing on the inevitable "Rizz."
The iOS 28 software is being built around the iPhone's 20th-anniversary hardware. | Image by Apple
Why Apple is already onto 2028For now the work is early, with individual features, new apps, and design work in progress before any of it gets stitched into a full operating system. Even so, Gurman says the "28" releases are shaping up to be far more significant than this year's iOS 27 lineup.
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What's got you most curious about Apple's 2028 software plans?
The 20th-anniversary iPhone is the real headlineWhat matters most here is the timing. iOS 28 is being built to launch right alongside the iPhone's 20-year anniversary hardware, rumored to be an all-screen design with no bezels and no Dynamic Island.
So the playful names are a fun footnote, while the roadmap behind them is the real signal. When Apple front-loads a cycle this hard, the hardware attached to it is usually a tentpole.
What to make of itCode names are mostly trivia, and "Boppy" will be forgotten the second Apple slaps real branding on these updates. The takeaway worth keeping is the priority order Apple just tipped its hand on.
We've already seen early hints of what iOS 28 could bring, and pairing that with a milestone iPhone is a one-two punch Apple rarely lines up by accident. Whether it delivers is a 2027 problem, but the phone worth waiting for is clearly still two years out.
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