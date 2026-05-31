Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Apple already working on its 2028 updates dubbed "Boppy," and there's a reason

Work has started on the 2028 updates, built around a milestone iPhone.

0
Johanna Romero
By
iOS Apple
Add as a preferred source on Google
Five iPhones displaying the iOS 26 interface
iOS 26 is the current release, but Apple is already deep into the 2028 versions. | Image by Apple
Apple hasn't even shipped this year's big software update, and it's already knee-deep in the one landing in 2028. The internal code names alone are worth the price of admission.

Meet "Boppy," Apple's 2028 software in the making

Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple has started building iOS 28, iPadOS 28, and macOS 28. The first two share the code name "Bell," while the Mac update goes by "Poppy."

Mash those together and you get what staff reportedly call the entire 2028 slate: "Boppy." This year's batch gets the same treatment, with iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 nicknamed "Rave," macOS 27 dubbed "Fizz," and the combined cycle landing on the inevitable "Rizz."

Three iPhones showing the Liquid Glass Home Screen and Lock Screen design.
The iOS 28 software is being built around the iPhone's 20th-anniversary hardware. | Image by Apple


Why Apple is already onto 2028

For now the work is early, with individual features, new apps, and design work in progress before any of it gets stitched into a full operating system. Even so, Gurman says the "28" releases are shaping up to be far more significant than this year's iOS 27 lineup.

Recommended For You
That's a bold claim, because iOS 27 is no small update on its own. Building the next platform before the current one ships is routine for Apple, but flagging 2028 as the bigger year this early says plenty.

What's got you most curious about Apple's 2028 software plans?
3 Votes


The 20th-anniversary iPhone is the real headline

What matters most here is the timing. iOS 28 is being built to launch right alongside the iPhone's 20-year anniversary hardware, rumored to be an all-screen design with no bezels and no Dynamic Island.

So the playful names are a fun footnote, while the roadmap behind them is the real signal. When Apple front-loads a cycle this hard, the hardware attached to it is usually a tentpole.

What to make of it

Code names are mostly trivia, and "Boppy" will be forgotten the second Apple slaps real branding on these updates. The takeaway worth keeping is the priority order Apple just tipped its hand on.

We've already seen early hints of what iOS 28 could bring, and pairing that with a milestone iPhone is a one-two punch Apple rarely lines up by accident. Whether it delivers is a 2027 problem, but the phone worth waiting for is clearly still two years out.
Dell Laptops flash sale! Limited time offer!
Save $30 on Dell laptops from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 31 May 2026 at 23:59.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals