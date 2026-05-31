Siri is finally set to follow your conversations across all your devices
It leans on iCloud to do it, catching up to what your other chatbots already pull off.
Siri. | Image by Apple
Bouncing between an iPhone, an iPad, and a Mac all day comes with a quiet annoyance: what you start on one screen rarely follows you to the next. Apple is finally fixing that for its AI assistant, and the detail it just leaked says plenty about where Siri is headed.
All of it rides on a Gemini-powered overhaul meant to finally make Siri competitive.
That catch-up matters because Apple has spent two years digging out of its broken Siri promises, a saga that even led to a class-action settlement. Reader reaction has stayed cautious for the same reason, full of "I'll believe it when I see it" after delay upon delay.
I lean on cross-device sync more than I expected to. When I make an image with Nano Banana in the Gemini app, pulling that same creation up on whatever device I'm using is the small thing that keeps me coming back.
If Apple nails that feel with Siri, the assistant stops being a punchline and turns into something I'd reach for. The old Siri never cleared that bar, so getting the basics right counts.
Siri conversations are about to sync across your devicesBloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that Apple's revamped Siri app will sync your conversations across devices through iCloud. A chat you start on your iPhone will be waiting on your iPad or Mac, with nothing to copy over.
This builds on the standalone Siri app spanning iPhone, iPad, and Mac that we've already covered as part of the iOS 27 reboot. The sync detail is the difference, and it's what quietly will make the whole app worth using.
iCloud already keeps things like your tabs and files in sync across a Mac and iPhone. | Image by Apple
How the new Siri app handles your chatsThe layout looks like the chatbots already on your phone, with a list or grid of your conversations on the main page. Open any thread and you can feed it text, audio, or attachments, just like Gemini or ChatGPT.
Recommended For You
It mirrors a ChatGPT-style app Apple has reportedly been testing with its own employees for months.
All of it rides on a Gemini-powered overhaul meant to finally make Siri competitive.
Which of these is you on the new Siri?
Why this matters more than it soundsSynced chats are table stakes in 2026. ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude have let your conversations travel across phone, tablet, and desktop for ages, so Siri matching that is Apple catching up, not pulling ahead.
That catch-up matters because Apple has spent two years digging out of its broken Siri promises, a saga that even led to a class-action settlement. Reader reaction has stayed cautious for the same reason, full of "I'll believe it when I see it" after delay upon delay.
Not everyone is sold on the redesigned Siri, even before it ships. | Image by Reddit
Apple deserves a little credit hereI'll come right out and say it: this is a smart, user-first move, even if it's overdue. Routing the sync through iCloud instead of a third-party keeps your data inside Apple's walls, the kind of privacy framing the company does do well.
I lean on cross-device sync more than I expected to. When I make an image with Nano Banana in the Gemini app, pulling that same creation up on whatever device I'm using is the small thing that keeps me coming back.
If Apple nails that feel with Siri, the assistant stops being a punchline and turns into something I'd reach for. The old Siri never cleared that bar, so getting the basics right counts.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: