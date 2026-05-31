Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Siri is finally set to follow your conversations across all your devices

It leans on iCloud to do it, catching up to what your other chatbots already pull off.

0
Johanna Romero
By
iOS Apple
Add as a preferred source on Google
Siri interface displayed on an iPhone
Siri. | Image by Apple
Bouncing between an iPhone, an iPad, and a Mac all day comes with a quiet annoyance: what you start on one screen rarely follows you to the next. Apple is finally fixing that for its AI assistant, and the detail it just leaked says plenty about where Siri is headed.

Siri conversations are about to sync across your devices

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that Apple's revamped Siri app will sync your conversations across devices through iCloud. A chat you start on your iPhone will be waiting on your iPad or Mac, with nothing to copy over.

This builds on the standalone Siri app spanning iPhone, iPad, and Mac that we've already covered as part of the iOS 27 reboot. The sync detail is the difference, and it's what quietly will  make the whole app worth using.

A MacBook and iPhone showing the same page kept in sync through iCloud
iCloud already keeps things like your tabs and files in sync across a Mac and iPhone. | Image by Apple

How the new Siri app handles your chats

The layout looks like the chatbots already on your phone, with a list or grid of your conversations on the main page. Open any thread and you can feed it text, audio, or attachments, just like Gemini or ChatGPT.

Recommended For You
It mirrors a ChatGPT-style app Apple has reportedly been testing with its own employees for months.

All of it rides on a Gemini-powered overhaul meant to finally make Siri competitive.

Which of these is you on the new Siri?
1 Votes


Why this matters more than it sounds

Synced chats are table stakes in 2026. ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude have let your conversations travel across phone, tablet, and desktop for ages, so Siri matching that is Apple catching up, not pulling ahead.

That catch-up matters because Apple has spent two years digging out of its broken Siri promises, a saga that even led to a class-action settlement. Reader reaction has stayed cautious for the same reason, full of "I'll believe it when I see it" after delay upon delay.



Apple deserves a little credit here

I'll come right out and say it: this is a smart, user-first move, even if it's overdue. Routing the sync through iCloud instead of a third-party keeps your data inside Apple's walls, the kind of privacy framing the company does do well.

I lean on cross-device sync more than I expected to. When I make an image with Nano Banana in the Gemini app, pulling that same creation up on whatever device I'm using is the small thing that keeps me coming back.

If Apple nails that feel with Siri, the assistant stops being a punchline and turns into something I'd reach for. The old Siri never cleared that bar, so getting the basics right counts.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals