Apple Sports app gets Live Activities support with iOS 18 and watchOS 11
iOS 18 is now out to supported iPhones all around the world. Also, Apple has now released version 2.0 of its Apple Sports app. The new version is bringing an updated navigation system and one big new feature: Live Activities support. Maybe, that's the best feature that the app has.
Apple Sports is an app that debuted earlier this year (back in February) and it's focused on tracking sports scores. Strangely enough, the app lacked support for Live Activities on the iPhone. Live Activities is the feature that enables scores to live on your Lock Screen and update automatically.
In August of this year, Apple announced that the feature was in the works, and now, with the iOS 18 update, the feature has finally landed. You need to run iOS 18 on your iPhone and watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch to enjoy Live Activities from the Sports app.
This feature is even cooler if you sport a Pro-branded iPhone with an Always-on display, so you can track your favorite team's gamers right from your Lock Screen without any hassle. On the Apple Watch, Live Activities are now added to the Smart Stack with watchOS 11, so you can follow things from your timepiece as well.
The new updates make the Apple Sports app cooler than ever now, and many sports fans will be enjoying Live Activities now thanks to iOS 18 and watchOS 11. I'm pretty excited about this feature, although the app is sadly not available in Europe at this point (it's available only for the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. at the moment).
Previously, Apple included Live Activities for scores in its TV app instead, and not the iPhone and Apple Watch Sports app. But now, with this new update (Apple Sports 2.0), the app finally gets to enjoy its own Live Activities support while the TV app loses the feature with iOS 18.
Image Credit - 9to5Mac
But that's not all! Today's update also includes an updated navigation system for the Sports app. With the changes, the menu in the top-right corner is now a dropdown with some options getting rearranged. Before the update, the menu would open a whole new screen, but now, it's easier and quicker to switch between different sports.
