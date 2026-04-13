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Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could

The MacBook Neo came as a surprise, both to consumers and to Apple.

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Apple MacBook Neo in citrus color
The MacBook Neo is a huge departure from Apple's usual laptops. | Image by Apple
It would be an understatement to say that the MacBook Neo was an unexpected move from Apple, and another understatement to say that it has been a resounding success. As such, the company is setting its sights much higher for the Neo, cementing the new model’s place among its larger, more professional counterparts.

MacBook Neo smashes sales expectations


The MacBook Neo is positively launching off of store shelves. Its brilliant starting price, the premium aluminum chassis, its decently powerful processor, and the fun colors that it comes in have made it a very desirable laptop for a very large demographic.

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Have you had the chance to try out a MacBook Neo? What did you like most?
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Apple sets higher targets


According to a new report (subscription required), demand for the MacBook Neo is way higher than Apple had anticipated. The company has raised its annual shipment target from 5-8 million up to 10 million as it rushes to push more units out the door.

Component manufacturers will also benefit from this heavily, so pretty much everyone emerges a winner in this scenario, you included.

The little laptop that could




What makes the MacBook Neo so popular is the fact that it is such a major departure from Apple’s usual approach to its laptops.

The MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro have remained expensive, professional devices for the entire time their lineups have existed. Muted tones, high price tags, very powerful hardware (ever since Apple silicon came out), and a very premium finish, these laptops didn’t appeal to everyone out there.

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The Neo is almost the complete opposite, minus the capable hardware and premium finish. Available in a price range that gets you plastic Windows laptops with just decent hardware, the fun new colors and premium finish have been more than enough reason for students to get one.

It’s a bonus that the A-series chip inside is more than capable of handling everyday tasks and even the odd challenge like running a PC game at a playable frame rate, given you’re okay with lowered graphical fidelity. The integration with your iPhone 17 and other Apple devices is just the cherry on top that Apple proudly showed off in the launch trailer.

There’s a lesson in there somewhere


When Samsung deviated from its usual Galaxy foldables and released the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it sold so well that the company raised sales expectations for the first time in years. Similarly, the novel Galaxy Z TriFold, despite its price tag of $2,899, sold out in mere minutes of its launch stateside.

Apple and Samsung have seen that reasonably priced products and novel new experiences — given they’re not a gimmick — will always sell incredibly well. This is what we need more of: competitive hardware at competitive prices and a willingness to indulge the average consumer alongside the professional.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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