Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

China forces Apple to pull certain dating apps from the App Store

Apple pressured to remove Blued and Finka from the App Store.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Apps
Blued has been pulled by Apple from the App Store in China.
According to Wired, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's national internet regulator and censor, has forced Apple to remove a pair of dating apps from the App Store. Reports that the apps, Blued and Finka, disappeared from the App Store and from the Google Play Store, turned up on Chinese social media sites this past weekend. These apps are two of the most popular gay dating apps in China and are still functioning for those who had already installed them on their phones.  

Apple says it followed an order from the CAC to remove the apps from the App Store


China decriminalized homosexuality in the 1990s but same sex marriage has yet to be recognized. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has recently put pressure on the LGBTQ+ community in the country, and this has led several gay rights organizations in the country to shut down. LGBTQ+ content and accounts on social media apps and sites have been censored.

The HeeSay app is available in the U.S. Google Play Store. | Image credit-PhoneArena - China forces Apple to pull certain dating apps from the App Store
The HeeSay app is available in the U.S. Google Play Store. | Image credit-PhoneArena

An Apple spokesman, responding via email, said, "We follow the laws in the countries where we operate. Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only." Apple pointed out that the two apps have not been available in other countries for some time. The Apple spokesman added, "Earlier this year, the developer of Finka elected to remove the app from storefronts outside of China, and Blued was available only in China."

This summer Blued stop accepting new account registrations for one month


Most international LGBTQ+ dating apps have already been removed in China. For example, the Chinese App Store already removed Grindr in 2022. As for Blued, there had been warning signs indicating that something was going on. In July, without giving an explanation, Blued stopped taking new account registrations. Those in China desperate to get a Blued account paid as much as $20 for a secondhand Blued account that month. By. August, registrations were once again being accepted.

Should Apple have pulled the apps?

Vote View Result

IIn 2020, Blued had over 49 million registered users and more than 6 million monthly active users. That same year, Blued parent company BlueCity said it was acquiring Blued's main rival Finka for approximately $33 million. BlueCity, which had gone public in China in 2020, was delisted two years later and was acquired by Hong Kong-listed social media firm Newborn Town.

It's still unclear whether the removal of Blued and Finka from China's app storefronts is permanent


At this stage, it isn't clear whether the removal of Blued and Finka is a temporary move or a permanent one. Some apps that have been pulled in the past did return to app storefronts after changes requested by the Cyberspace Administration of China were made.

It should be noted that last year, 2024, the international version of Blued was renamed HeeSay which became popular in India, Pakistan, and the Philippines. HeeSay remains available in some app stores in other countries including the U.S. where it can be downloaded from the App Store, and from the Google Play Store.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

Samsung’s new plan to rival Apple isn’t a phone – it’s this
Samsung’s new plan to rival Apple isn’t a phone – it’s this
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Budget delight Galaxy Tab A9+ drops below the $160 mark on Amazon
Budget delight Galaxy Tab A9+ drops below the $160 mark on Amazon
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a budget shopper’s dream at only $179.99
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a budget shopper’s dream at only $179.99
Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet
Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet
Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals
Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless