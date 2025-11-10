China forces Apple to pull certain dating apps from the App Store

Wired,

Apple says it followed an order from the CAC to remove the apps from the App Store





China decriminalized homosexuality in the 1990s but same sex marriage has yet to be recognized. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has recently put pressure on the LGBTQ+ community in the country, and this has led several gay rights organizations in the country to shut down. LGBTQ+ content and accounts on social media apps and sites have been censored.









An Apple spokesman, responding via email, said, "We follow the laws in the countries where we operate. Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only." Apple pointed out that the two apps have not been available in other countries for some time. The Apple spokesman added, "Earlier this year, the developer of Finka elected to remove the app from storefronts outside of China, and Blued was available only in China."

This summer Blued stop accepting new account registrations for one month





Most international LGBTQ+ dating apps have already been removed in China. For example, the Chinese App Store already removed Grindr in 2022. As for Blued, there had been warning signs indicating that something was going on. In July, without giving an explanation, Blued stopped taking new account registrations. Those in China desperate to get a Blued account paid as much as $20 for a secondhand Blued account that month. By. August, registrations were once again being accepted.





IIn 2020, Blued had over 49 million registered users and more than 6 million monthly active users. That same year, Blued parent company BlueCity said it was acquiring Blued's main rival Finka for approximately $33 million. BlueCity, which had gone public in China in 2020, was delisted two years later and was acquired by Hong Kong-listed social media firm Newborn Town.

It's still unclear whether the removal of Blued and Finka from China's app storefronts is permanent





At this stage, it isn't clear whether the removal of Blued and Finka is a temporary move or a permanent one. Some apps that have been pulled in the past did return to app storefronts after changes requested by the Cyberspace Administration of China were made.

