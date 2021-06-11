Apple previews tech for passwordless website sign-up using just Face ID or Touch ID

Apple
is set on making things simple for its users and now, a new feature announced during a developer session will make it possible for your to sign up on websites using just Face ID or Touch ID, no passwords required, reports TNW News
.
The new feature was introduced during a developer session called ‘Move Beyond Passwords”
The developer session is part of the WWDC 2021, and introduces the new technology in order to make the user experience more intuitive while at the same time, assuring security.
The new tech is called Passkeys and will make it possible for you to sign up for services and websites without the need for a password. Of course, the website will have to support this new tech, and when you enter your username of choice during the signup process, you will be able to use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate yourself.
iPhone, iPad, and Macs will have this tech in a preview coming later this year, and it will be off by default.
Passkeys is a part of the iCloud keychain, providing a secure method for authentication and at the same time, protecting you against phishing attacks. However, if you use other devices apart from Apple ones, you may still need to use passwords.
