Apple announced the big winners of its third annual Apple Music Awards
Artist H.E.R. with the Songwriter of the Year award.
Apple announced the winners of its annual Apple Music Awards for 2021. The Cupertino company is rewarding the artists that it sees have achieved the most in the music industry during the year. The Apple Music Awards were first conducted in 2019. They reward both globally acclaimed artists and also those popular in specific parts of the world. Let’s break down who the winners are this year.
Apple celebrates diversity in music
Apple awarded a pretty diverse combo of music artists this year, for which we can only applaud the tech giant. The award for Global Artist of the Year went to The Weeknd. The popular R&B/Pop singer-songwriter has seen major success throughout 2021. The Canadian-born artist’s last album called “After Hours” consists of massive hits like “Save Your Tears” and “In Your Eyes”. The Weeknd’s recently released single “Take My Breath” has also seen big success.
“I did my first interview for ‘drivers license’ with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then, it’s truly surreal. Thank you to Apple Music for these amazing awards.” - Olivia Rodrigo
Singer-songwriter H.E.R. received the Apple Music Award for Songwriter of the Year. Like mentioned earlier, Apple also gave out Artist of the Year awards for specific regions. For example, singer-songwriter Wizkid received the award for African Artist of the Year. The Artist of the Year for France award was given to singer Aya Nakamura.
Japan’s Artist of the Year is group OFFICIAL HIDE DANDISM (HIGEDAN). The Russian award was given to artist Scriptonite, while Germany’s Artist of the Year got in the hands of RIN.
