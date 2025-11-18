Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Apple might be giving you a new way to control your iPhone soon

A case with touch-sensing layers could change how you interact with future Pro models.

A photo of the new iPhone 17 Pro Max next to its box.
iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Apple might be working on official iPhone cases that act as secondary touch controls for future iPhones.

Apple’s new case leak hints at touch-based controls


According to a new leak, Apple is developing protective cases for its Pro models that have touch-sensing layers built right into them. What those layers are supposed to do is still unknown, though – the leak barely gives any detail, so we don’t have much clarity yet.

Is this turning into some kind of secondary touch display? That doesn’t seem to be the direction. Could it behave more like the touch pads on iPad keyboard covers? Hard to say.

But it definitely sounds like something meant to give the Pro models extra functionality – and I think that’s the right move. With the iPhone 17, Apple made the regular version closer to the Pro than ever, and now the Pro line needs something new to stand out again.

This could also be tied to Apple’s long-running goal to eventually remove physical buttons – something we’ve heard rumors about for years – and shift those inputs to the case itself.

Functional cases are rare – maybe Apple wants to change that



Modular ideas never really became mainstream, and cases that actually add new features are still almost nonexistent. Xiaomi, for example, recently launched a case for the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max – the Retro handheld console case – which basically turns the phone into a tiny retro gaming system with a small screen on the back for classic games.

And honestly, I love the idea. It’s fun, it’s different, and I’d love to see more phones bring that level of variety again.

Apple’s approach will definitely be more refined, though, because its Pro lineup usually leans toward a more polished experience. So I’m expecting these touch-enabled cases to focus on things like feature shortcuts, camera controls, managing calls, and so on. And yeah, I’m sure the price will reflect that – it won’t be cheap.

Apple has been exploring accessories more lately anyway, from the strap introduced with the iPhone 17 to the $230 iPhone Pocket, so a new high-end case with added functionality fits right into that trend.

Would you buy a phone case that adds actual new features?

Vote View Result

More ways to use the Pro models is always a good thing


I personally think giving Pro users more options is great, even if the accessory ends up being pricey, because there will always be people who just want the newest or most capable add-on without thinking twice. And even though we still don’t know how this touch-responsive case will actually work, it would still bring extra value to the Pro lineup.

It might replace actions that physical buttons currently handle. Once the case is attached, the iPhone could detect it and reroute those controls to the case, letting taps, presses, or sliding gestures trigger system actions instead. But we’ll have to wait and see if Apple actually releases it.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
