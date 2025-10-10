Apple may be entering a whole new subscription arena next year

Apple Health+ may launch in 2026

There is a reorganization of responsibilities, and right now, health and fitness responsibilities have been placed under Services Chief Eddy Cue. This move basically hints that Apple is moving forward with its rumored plans to announce the Health+ subscription service.





Apple Health+: What could that be?

However, third-party apps like Foodnoms and Waterminder log their data into Apple Health, making it easier. However, the Cupertino tech giant may be ready to offer more functions directly in the Health app.





Apple to reveal the new service sometime in 2026

Apple Intelligence

The pricing is probably what will determine how many people will opt into it. Of course, the feature set as well, which isn't exactly clear at this point either. But for one, I'm quite curious and excited to hear more about it.







