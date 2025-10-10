iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple may be entering a whole new subscription arena next year

Rumors suggest the Cupertino giant is planning a new service that could expand its reach into personal health.

Apple already has quite a few subscription services, focused on entertainment, data, and even fitness. However, there's another market that the Cupertino tech giant has not fully joined yet, and it's the health one. Now, a new report suggests there is a new service potentially coming from Apple, called Apple Health+

Apple Health+ may launch in 2026 


Right now, there are quite a lot of apps on the App Store for meditation, advice, food tracking, and generally focused on health. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple Health+ may be coming soon. 

There is a reorganization of responsibilities, and right now, health and fitness responsibilities have been placed under Services Chief Eddy Cue. This move basically hints that Apple is moving forward with its rumored plans to announce the Health+ subscription service. 


Exact details about it are not yet known at the moment. However, earlier rumors suggest we may be talking about a full health suite. 

Apple Health+: What could that be?


Right now, the Health app is basically a repository. It collects data from the Apple Watch and other accessories, including smart scales or water bottles. You can also manually log data into the Health app, but that's pretty much a hassle. 

However, third-party apps like Foodnoms and Waterminder log their data into Apple Health, making it easier. However, the Cupertino tech giant may be ready to offer more functions directly in the Health app. 

Would you consider subscribing to a new Apple health service?

In the rumors, we're hearing things about a doctor-like AI assistant, calorie logging, and even health education features with video directly into the Health app.

Previously, it wasn't exactly obvious whether Apple would require a subscription to use these features. However, it now seems more possible that these are likely going to be upsells offered to iPhone users. It's also possible that Health+ may be added to the Apple One bundle. 

Apple Health has had one important shortcoming since pretty much the beginning. There is a huge amount of data that you can put into Apple Health. However, what do you do with it? Third-party apps currently provide observations based on your data. But Apple can elevate its own app and offering by probably integrating it with Apple Intelligence

As for the potential pricing, it's pretty difficult to predict it. Some health apps charge quite a lot of money for access to their services. 

Apple to reveal the new service sometime in 2026


We don't know the exact reveal date for this Health+ service. It's possible that the service gets announced together with the new Siri with Apple Intelligence, which could happen in the spring. 

I quite like the idea of elevating Apple Health. It's a useful tool, but very cumbersome for me at this moment, and I'm pretty sure it can become even more useful if Apple can make it offer more than just a hub for your Health information. 

The pricing is probably what will determine how many people will opt into it. Of course, the feature set as well, which isn't exactly clear at this point either. But for one, I'm quite curious and excited to hear more about it.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
