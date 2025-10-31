Apple is stockpiling parts for the foldable iPhone – and your next upgrade might just be worth the wait

foldable iPhone

Apple reportedly getting components for the foldable iPhone ready

The leaker didn't elaborate on what parts we're talking about, or the quantities, but Apple could be securing supplies of components such as OLED displays that are foldable, titanium frames, and hinge assemblies for the moving parts in a foldable phone .





Basically, this move suggests that Apple is entering the pre-production phase for its first foldable iPhone . That stage is where suppliers begin to produce parts ahead of full mass production. This is done because some of the components may have long lead times or even a high failure rate, so getting them in stock ahead of time helps smooth the launch and reduce the risk of delays.

Would you buy a foldable iPhone if it launched next year? Absolutely — I’ve been waiting for this Maybe, depends on the price Nope, I prefer a regular iPhone Only if there’s no crease in the screen Absolutely — I’ve been waiting for this 47.37% Maybe, depends on the price 36.84% Nope, I prefer a regular iPhone 13.16% Only if there’s no crease in the screen 2.63%

First foldable iPhone to come in 2026

I've been holding off on upgrading because I want a foldable iPhone

