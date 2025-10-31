Apple is stockpiling parts for the foldable iPhone – and your next upgrade might just be worth the wait
Apple is reportedly preparing key components for its first-ever foldable iPhone, suggesting that the long-awaited device could finally be entering pre-production.
Apple is apparently getting ready for its first foldable iPhone, a device that's been rumored for a late 2026 launch. Now, a new rumor from a Chinese tipster with solid sources within Apple's supply chain claims that the Cupertino tech giant is stockpiling key components for the foldable iPhone.
Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital claims that Apple is building up its inventory of components for the first foldable iPhone.
I'm somewhat due for an upgrade, but I've been pushing it back for a while now, as the concept of a foldable iPhone is something that's really gotten me all fired up. I think that the big screen could be super beneficial, while the foldable form factor will help with portability.
So, I'm one of the people who're really looking forward to this first foldable iPhone. Hopefully, rumors are accurate and this phone will launch next year. Also, I hope the rumor about the crease-less display is accurate, too, because a display crease could seriously make me doubt if I want a foldable phone.
Apple reportedly getting components for the foldable iPhone ready
Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital claims that Apple is building up its inventory of components for the first foldable iPhone.
The leaker didn't elaborate on what parts we're talking about, or the quantities, but Apple could be securing supplies of components such as OLED displays that are foldable, titanium frames, and hinge assemblies for the moving parts in a foldable phone.
Fixed Focus Digital's post on Weibo with machine translation. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Basically, this move suggests that Apple is entering the pre-production phase for its first foldable iPhone. That stage is where suppliers begin to produce parts ahead of full mass production. This is done because some of the components may have long lead times or even a high failure rate, so getting them in stock ahead of time helps smooth the launch and reduce the risk of delays.
First foldable iPhone to come in 2026
Rumor has it that the first foldable iPhone will be a book-style foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold models, and not a clamshell Z Flip-like model.
Reportedly, when the iPhone is folded, you will have a 5.5-inch outer display similar to a typical iPhone screen. Opening up the foldable would have you looking at a larger 7.8-inch iPad-like screen.
Several reports indicate that Apple may have eliminated the dreaded crease on the foldable display, something that's not completely achieved just yet in the world of foldable phones.
The crease is that dent in the screen that forms because the display folds, and for some people, it could be annoying and disturb the scrolling experience or the interaction with the display.
Rumors also claim that the outer screen of the first foldable iPhone may have a punch-hole camera, while for authentication, most sources claim to expect Touch ID integrated into the side button instead of Face ID. Reportedly, the phone's going to rock a dual-lens camera system on the back.
Rumor has it that the foldable iPhone may be 4.5mm thin when opened, which (if true) would make this phone thinner than the iPhone Air. It's likely that if that's the case, Apple may favor titanium for durability and to prevent, well, bendgate, you know.
Right now, the foldable iPhone is expected to be part of the iPhone 18 series and may debut in September of next year.
I've been holding off on upgrading because I want a foldable iPhone
I'm somewhat due for an upgrade, but I've been pushing it back for a while now, as the concept of a foldable iPhone is something that's really gotten me all fired up. I think that the big screen could be super beneficial, while the foldable form factor will help with portability.
So, I'm one of the people who're really looking forward to this first foldable iPhone. Hopefully, rumors are accurate and this phone will launch next year. Also, I hope the rumor about the crease-less display is accurate, too, because a display crease could seriously make me doubt if I want a foldable phone.
