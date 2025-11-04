Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple is launching one of its best new features to users in the EU next month

After a delay, users in the EU will finally be able to use one of Apple's best new features of 2025.

During the iPhone 17 announcement in September, Apple also presented Live Translation for AirPods, which was one of the best new features on iOS 26. Shortly after the event, it became clear that Live Translation won’t be available in the European Union at launch, but that’s about to change.

EU users will get Live Translation next month


Apple announced it plans to launch the Live Translation on AirPods feature in the European Union. The company doesn’t clarify a specific date about the release, but it’ll be part of iOS 26.2, which will launch in a stable version in December and is now available as a Developer Beta. Apple says the feature will also be available through public beta soon.

Initially, Live Translation was launched with iOS 26, but Apple limited access to it in the EU. The company has confirmed that the delay was due to “the additional engineering work needed to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act.” 

One of the highlight features of modern AirPods



Live Translation was announced along with the AirPods Pro 3, but it’s also available on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation. To use it, users need compatible AirPods paired with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. Those are all models newer than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple didn’t explain what the “additional engineering work” was that made the feature compliant with the Digital Markets Act. The initial delay made sense because the feature allows users to hear translations directly in their earbuds or use an iPhone to display live transcriptions of their conversations. That would break the DMA interoperability requirements, and it’s unclear how the feature was changed in the EU.

Regulation is not the end of the world


Apple has been one of the loudest critics of European regulation, delaying or altogether cancelling some features for EU users. However, the release of Live Translation is another proof that complying with the regulations is not impossible. I hope Apple stops with the performative delays and just releases the regulation-compliant version of its future features.

