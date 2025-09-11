Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Another awesome Apple feature won’t work in the EU because of regulations

One of the flashiest AirPods Pro 3 feature will be delayed in the European Union.

One of the most interesting new features that Apple presented during the iPhone 17 premiere won’t be available in the European Union. The company announced that the new Live Translation for the AirPods won’t work for EU users at launch.

If you live in the EU or have an EU Apple account, don’t expect to get Live Translation next week


Apple’s official page with details about the availability of all iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 features notes that Live Translation with AirPods is not available to anyone in the EU or with an Apple Account in an EU country. The phrasing of the warning doesn’t make it clear if the feature will work inside the EU with non-EU Apple Accounts.

The Live Translation feature was announced along with the AirPods Pro 3 and is powered by Apple Intelligence. The feature will also be available with the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2. 

Apple says it’s because of regulations, and it makes sense




While Apple doesn’t state an official reason for the delay on its official page, the company has said that it’s due to EU regulations. In a statement sent to TechCrunch, the company clarified that the delay is due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) interoperability requirements. 

Other EU regulations, such as the Artificial Intelligence Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), impose strict requirements for privacy and data protection, but they’re not among Apple’s concerns. The company noted that legal requirements beyond the DMA were not a factor in its decision.

Would you use the Live Translation feature?

Apple’s clarification makes sense, considering the nature of Live Translation. The feature allows hands-free communication while users are wearing AirPods. The user could use an iPhone to display live transcriptions to others or directly communicate with other compatible AirPods users. In those latter cases, both users hear the translation in their earbuds. It’s obvious that would break the DMA interoperability requirements.

Another regulator-powered loss for European users


That’s not the first time EU regulation has blocked some of Apple’s best features, and that’s starting to feel annoying. Apple’s advantage over any other hardware company is that its products work with each other seamlessly. Blocking that integration due to competition concerns may sound good on the surface, but it is hostile to the users, so I hope EU regulators find a way to do their job without limiting EU citizens.

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless