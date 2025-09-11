Another awesome Apple feature won’t work in the EU because of regulations

Apple's new and most impressive earbuds yet are here. Right now, you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 3 with advanced ANC and new, impressive features at Amazon. Shipping is set to start on September 19.

Another regulator-powered loss for European users

Apple’s clarification makes sense, considering the nature of Live Translation. The feature allows hands-free communication while users are wearing AirPods. The user could use an iPhone to display live transcriptions to others or directly communicate with other compatible AirPods users. In those latter cases, both users hear the translation in their earbuds. It’s obvious that would break the DMA interoperability requirements.That’s not the first time EU regulation has blocked some of Apple’s best features, and that’s starting to feel annoying. Apple’s advantage over any other hardware company is that its products work with each other seamlessly. Blocking that integration due to competition concerns may sound good on the surface, but it is hostile to the users, so I hope EU regulators find a way to do their job without limiting EU citizens.