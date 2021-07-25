Samsung Galaxy, welcome to Apple's Universe: The “Android Flagship Killer" iPhones

Before we start...





This isn't an Apple appreciation story. It's a reality check, written by an Android user, and focused on sales and marketshare - not features! Also, it was a tricky piece to write, so bear with me…





Smartphone sales data is all over the place - there isn’t a single organisation or body that monitors smartphone sales, which we can simply rely on when it comes to numbers. Hence, we have to roam around the internet, trying to put together information from 3-4 different sources.





I was often “shocked” by the data, so I had to “take a minute”... multiple times.





Best-selling smartphones 2018-2021 (global): Let's play a game of "find the Android flagship"









Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Xiaomi Redmi 9A Xiaomi Redmi 9 Samsung Galaxy A12 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Samsung Galaxy A21S Samsung Galaxy A31







Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone 8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus (that name tho!) Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone XS Max Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Huawei P20 Lite Apple iPhone XS

And hurray!



We had to go three years and three generations back, but we dug out Samsung’s Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus to save the day. Fine! Enough data and sarcastic narration.



Apple’s total domination in the flagship smartphone market: A coincidence or a clever plan?



To start off, this hasn’t always been the case. Back in



Now, Apple’s always been known to be a “premium brand” that sells “premium devices”. Especially in the early days when iPhones were made of premium materials, and most Android devices used cheap plastic.



So, the idea of “this is a phone that’s worth your money” started from day one at Apple. Unfortunately, companies like Samsung, LG, Google, and especially OnePlus didn’t pray to the same God. Their religion, as mentioned, was more plastic-y, more budget-y, and more “flagship killer-y”. Nothing wrong with that until... something wrong with that.



Take OnePlus - they built an image of a “flagship killer” with a phone that didn’t necessarily look like it’s worth a lot, but offered great value. What’s the matter with that you ask? Well, they’ve since abandoned this strategy only to become just like any other mainstream brand out there. Can you blame OnePlus? No - everyone wants to compete at the top. In fact, their early fans will definitely blame them, now that I think about it.



But… the point is - you need consistency. Customers don’t like it when a brand doesn’t know where it’s going. It was too late for OnePlus to revamp its image and turn into Samsung to compete with Apple.



There are a ton of other factors such as software support, Apple’s customer service, etc., which probably swings things into Apple’s favour too, but it’s the overall idea, concept, or perception that people have started to associate with “Apple” that simply makes it so much easier to pay $700-1100 for an iPhone than to pay the same amount of money for an Android flagship.



Even some exclusive and forward-thinking features that Android phones possess don't seem to be enough to turn it around. For example, if you weren't locked into any ecosystem and budget wasn't an issue, the Galaxy S21 Ultra walks all over the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it comes to extra features.





It has a more versatile camera, an UTS fingerprint reader, reverse-wireless-charging, and the list goes on. But it’s an “Android” phone, and apparently the market shows that Android has been continuously associated with mid-range and budget devices for about three years now.



iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & iPhone SE: The real "Flagship Killers"



Step aside OnePlus…



These three phones alone have flipped the market on its head in just about two years. Apple’s move to make a $750 “affordable” iPhone that looks like the super-premium iPhone XS, adopting Apple’s brand new design language was simply… genius.



The



But what sent the iPhone XR and then



Why would you go out and buy a OnePlus 6, which is “trying to kill the flagships ” when you can buy an actual flagship iPhone. See - words matter. These three phones alone have flipped the market on its head in just about two years. Apple’s move to make a $750 “affordable” iPhone that looks like the super-premium iPhone XS, adopting Apple’s brand new design language was simply… genius.The iPhone XR ’s resemblance with its more expensive brother, and the attractive colors shoot it into the stratosphere. As you can see by the data shown in the beginning, Apple had a hit. A big one.But what sent the iPhone XR and then iPhone 11 through the roof was the iPhone 11 Pro and then the iPhone 12 . That’s right - because of the launch of the new iPhones, the older ones saw annual price cuts of $100-250, making them… a no-brainer for those who wanted a premium iPhone at an Android flagship-killer price.Why would you go out and buy a OnePlus 6, which is “trying to kill the” when you can buy an actualiPhone. See - words matter.





