After a 10-year wait, Pixel 6 is the Samsung-powered Google flagship of your dreams

too

Google Pixel 6 Processor: Made by Samsung



Google Pixel 6 Display: Made by Samsung



Google Pixel 6 Camera: Made by... Samsung?!



Google Pixel 6

Main camera: 50MP

Ultra-wide camera: 12MP

Front camera: 8MP

Google Pixel 6 Pro/XL



Main camera: 50MP

Telephoto camera: 48MP

Ultra-wide camera: 12MP

Front camera: 12MP

In the end...





If a year ago, when the mid-range-like Pixel 5 came out, someone told you that next year Google would make a true flagship phone with some of the best components available, would you've believed it? I don’t think so...