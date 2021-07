Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 rumored to offer both curved display and under-panel selfie camera

The first phone with both a curved display and under-panel camera

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Rumor has it that Xiaomi is working on a new high-end smartphone for release in the final quarter of 2021. It’ll be launched as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and a new leak reveals what Xiaomi could have planned for the outside.According to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station (via MyFixGuides ), the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be the first smartphone to feature both a futuristic under-display front-facing camera and a curved- edge display.No other details were listed by the source, though it’s believed the display will measure in at 6.67-inches and support a Full-HD+ resolution instead of a 2K resolution, a move that could cut down on battery drain.The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, codenamed K8 and set to be one of the best phones in 2021 , is set to be positioned as the brand’s next flagship device. As such, customers can expect to find top-of-the-range components like the recently announced Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.The battery department could be quite impressive too, with reports pointing to a 5,000mAh battery with support for ridiculously fast 120W fast charging and up to 80W wireless charging Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 is expected to be announced in October or November alongside the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Unfortunately, there’s no word on Mi Mix 4 pricing, but it’ll likely be even more expensive than the Mi 11 Ultra, which retails at £1,199 in the UK.