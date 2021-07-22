Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 rumored to offer both curved display and under-panel selfie camera

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 rumored to offer both curved display and under-panel selfie camera0
The first phone with both a curved display and under-panel camera
According to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station (via MyFixGuides), the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be the first smartphone to feature both a futuristic under-display front-facing camera and a curved-edge display.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, codenamed K8 and set to be one of the best phones in 2021, is set to be positioned as the brand’s next flagship device. As such, customers can expect to find top-of-the-range components like the recently announced Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.
Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 is expected to be announced in October or November alongside the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Unfortunately, there’s no word on Mi Mix 4 pricing, but it’ll likely be even more expensive than the Mi 11 Ultra, which retails at £1,199 in the UK.