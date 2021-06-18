$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

All-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumored to be in the works with under-panel camera

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 18, 2021, 7:33 AM
All-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumored to be in the works with under-panel camera
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

The Mi Mix branding made a comeback earlier this year on Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone and if new rumors are to be believed soon it could be used on a more traditional smartphone.

Xiaomi's rumored to be working on an all-screen Mi Mix 4


MyDriversreports (via GSMArena) that Xiaomi is working on a high-end smartphone to be positioned above the Mi 11 Ultra. It’ll be marketed as the Mi Mix 4 and feature some of the most advanced mobile tech.

Continuing the legacy of the original Mi Mix models, the rumored Mi Mix 4 is set to adopt an all-screen design with uniform bezels. But instead of using a slider format or pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera, Xiaomi’s going to use under-panel tech.

Using such advanced camera tech comes with its downsides, though. Xiaomi is balancing it out with a Full-HD+ display instead of a Quad-HD+ panel. It’s unclear if a 120Hz refresh rate is part of the plans.

Nevertheless, the rumor does mention the presence of Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 888 alongside a large 4,500mAh battery and support for 120W fast wired charging tech.

All of this will apparently come at a high cost. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra retails at £1,199 in the UK and the Mi Mix 4 is likely to be even more expensive, meaning one of the best phones in 2021 could also be one of the most expensive. 

