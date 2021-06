All-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumored to be in the works with under-panel camera

Xiaomi's rumored to be working on an all-screen Mi Mix 4

The Mi Mix branding made a comeback earlier this year on Xiaomi ’s first foldable smartphone and if new rumors are to be believed soon it could be used on a more traditional smartphone. reports (via GSMArena ) that Xiaomi is working on a high-end smartphone to be positioned above the Mi 11 Ultra. It’ll be marketed as the Mi Mix 4 and feature some of the most advanced mobile tech.Continuing the legacy of the original Mi Mix models, the rumored Mi Mix 4 is set to adopt an all-screen design with uniform bezels. But instead of using a slider format or pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera, Xiaomi’s going to use under-panel tech.Using such advanced camera tech comes with its downsides, though. Xiaomi is balancing it out with a Full-HD+ display instead of a Quad-HD+ panel. It’s unclear if a 120Hz refresh rate is part of the plans.Nevertheless, the rumor does mention the presence of Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 888 alongside a large 4,500mAh battery and support for 120W fast wired charging tech.All of this will apparently come at a high cost. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra retails at £1,199 in the UK and the Mi Mix 4 is likely to be even more expensive, meaning one of the best phones in 2021 could also be one of the most expensive.