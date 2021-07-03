Questionable OnePlus 9T render shows a camera array with a small screen

Questionable OnePlus 9T render shows a camera array with a small screen1
Leaked image of OnePlus 9T shows a revamped camera array
According to a purported leaked image of the phone, its design won't deviate much from the OnePlus 9 duo that was revealed in March except for one jarring change.
It looks like the front design will remain unchanged which means the screen will have a hole-punch cutout towards the upper left corner.
The back is where it gets interesting: camera sensors appear to have been shrunk and the LED flash unit has been moved outside of the camera array to make room for a small secondary screen.
The report seems to suggest that the camera hardware will be borrowed from the OnePlus 9 series but does not go into the specifics.
To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a Hasselblad-branded camera system with a large 1/1.56-inch 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the ultrawide unit, a 1/1.43-inch 48MP Sony IMX789 unit for the main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
The back is where it gets interesting: camera sensors appear to have been shrunk and the LED flash unit has been moved outside of the camera array to make room for a small secondary screen.
It's not clear what the alleged display is for but it's not hard to guess. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also has a secondary screen that can be used to frame selfies taken with the rear camera and it also acts as an always-on display with options to display the time or a custom image or text and notification alerts. Gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate also has a rear-facing screen that displays messages and graphics.
The report seems to suggest that the camera hardware will be borrowed from the OnePlus 9 series but does not go into the specifics.
The standard model has the same monochrome and ultrawide sensors, but a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor for the main camera, and it doesn't have a telephoto module.
Back to the OnePlus 9T render, the back design looks messy, to say the least, and the report text doesn't really align with the renders. Thus, it's best to take this part with a pinch of salt.
Back to the OnePlus 9T render, the back design looks messy, to say the least, and the report text doesn't really align with the renders. Thus, it's best to take this part with a pinch of salt.
OnePlus 9T hardware and display specs
The report claims that the OnePlus 9T will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, which will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. These specs will give the phone an edge over competing devices and it could turn out to be one of the best smartphones of 2021.
According to a leak from last month, the phone will feature a 120Hz LTPO display with a variable refresh rate and 1080P resolution.
The OnePlus 8T was revealed on October 14 last year and its successor will likely be announced at a similar time.
The OnePlus 8T was revealed on October 14 last year and its successor will likely be announced at a similar time.