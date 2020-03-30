Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile

Apple Tablets Deals

The 2020 iPad Pro isn’t even two weeks old yet, but Sky Mobile is already offering both new and existing customers the chance to save big on Apple’s high-end tablets with 24 and 36-month contracts.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models typically retail for £769 and £969 respectively in their standard 128GB configuration. But with Sky Mobile, buyer stand to save as much as £153 on the newly announced devices.

The compact 11-inch iPad Pro is available for £28 per month with a standard 24-month contract, bringing the total cost of ownership to £672. If you prefer to spread the costs over 36 months, though, that will set you back £20 per month, or £720 in total.

Apple’s 12.9-inch product, on the other hand, is available for £34 per month with a 24-month contract, or £816. The 36-month contract will set customers back £900 through payments of £25 per month.

The 2020 iPad Pro tablets are powered by the revised A12Z Bionic chipset and feature an all-new triple-camera setup on the back. It houses a 12-megapixel main camera and a new 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Also included is the powerful LiDAR system that drastically improves the accuracy of AR content, but more use cases should be added later in the year once iPadOS 14 is launched in fall 2020.

The tablets are also compatible with the new Magic Keyboard too, which Apple will be releasing in May.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) on
  • Display 12.9 inches
    2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) on
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

