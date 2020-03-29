Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin

The Sony Xperia 5 is one pretty fantastic smartphone and Virgin Mobile is currently offering its customers in the UK an equally fantastic promotion.

Save £72 and receive Sony wireless earphones worth £220!





If you head over to the EE-backed mobile virtual network operator's website, you'll find the Sony Xperia 5 available for only £24 per month with a 36-month contract. That means the total cost of acquisition stands at £864.





The deal includes 1GB of data alongside 5,000 minutes and unlimited texts. Buyers are making a £72 saving in the process and will receive a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are a very decent pair of AirPods Pro competitors valued at £220.





If you aren't happy with 1GB of data, other packages are also available if you're willing to spend some more money. These range from 3GB for £27 per month to an incredible 50GB for £33 per month.





As for the Sony Xperia 5 itself, it offers a 6.1-inch OLED display paired with the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal storage.







