Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin

Joshua Swingle
Mar 29, 2020, 1:11 PM
The Sony Xperia 5 is one pretty fantastic smartphone and Virgin Mobile is currently offering its customers in the UK an equally fantastic promotion. 

Save £72 and receive Sony wireless earphones worth £220!


If you head over to the EE-backed mobile virtual network operator's website, you'll find the Sony Xperia 5 available for only £24 per month with a 36-month contract. That means the total cost of acquisition stands at £864. 

The deal includes 1GB of data alongside 5,000 minutes and unlimited texts. Buyers are making a £72 saving in the process and will receive a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are a very decent pair of AirPods Pro competitors valued at £220.

If you aren't happy with 1GB of data, other packages are also available if you're willing to spend some more money. These range from 3GB for £27 per month to an incredible 50GB for £33 per month.

As for the Sony Xperia 5 itself, it offers a 6.1-inch OLED display paired with the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal storage. 


Related phones

Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$689 Sony Xperia 5 on
$650 Sony Xperia 5 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

