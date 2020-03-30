iOS Apple 5G

Apple's 5G iPhone 12 won't be pushed back to 2021, but future products could be delayed

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 30, 2020, 8:12 AM
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 won't be pushed back to 2021, but future products could be delayed
There are countless rumors and reports flying around at the moment claiming Apple has delayed the iPhone 12. Some analysts believe it could be pushed back until 2021, but Bloomberg now says that won’t happen.

The iPhone 12 is still scheduled to arrive this fall


Apple’s extensive supply chain and manufacturing facilities took a massive hit earlier this quarter. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced factories inside China to shut down for several weeks last month and only now are things returning to normal.

The heart of Apple’s entire supply chain, Foxconn, says it has resolved the recent labor shortages and is now back at normal seasonal capacity. This bodes well for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which are expected to debut in the second half of 2020. 

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the 5G iPhone 12 series is still “on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass production isn’t slated to begin until summer.” That means a delay until 2021 is now out of the question, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be any delay at all.

Apple typically unveils and releases its next-gen iPhones in September, but the recent travel bans have stopped executives traveling to China for the final stages of device prototyping. That, according to several people, has put the company behind schedule by around two months.

The current expectation is that Apple will release the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in early November, a timeline it adopted with the launch of the iPhone X. That represents a delay of around 1.5 months but very much falls within the fall timeline reported by Bloomberg today.

Future products might be delayed, however


The Cupertino giant is believed to be working around the clock to ensure the iPhone 12 launch goes as smoothly as possible despite the COVID-19 impact, but it appears the company could face severe disruption when it comes to launching future products.

Apple, Foxconn, and other suppliers work closely together for months or even years sourcing components around the world for new devices. It typically uses multiple suppliers for any single component to avoid potential disruptions, but an issue as big as COVID-19 can still cause major disruptions.

The products Apple is known to be working on at the moment include third-generation AirPods (also known as AirPods Pro Lite), a smaller wireless charging mat and a revised version of AirPower, the AirTags item tracking tags, and a pair of premium Bluetooth headphones that will sit above the existing Beats lineup.

Also in the works is an AR/VR headset, but that won’t arrive until 2021 or 2022, and the first 5G iPad Pro. The latter should look a lot like the 2020 iPad Pro series that was announced earlier this month, but it will apparently boast the A14X Bionic chipset. 

It’s reportedly on track to arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series and, as such, could face a similar delay that will see it launch in November rather than September as originally intended.

Don't worry, the iPhone 9 is still coming soon


The final products Apple is known to be working on at the moment are the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus. Fortunately, these are believed to be in mass production already and shouldn’t face any major delays.

In fact, Apple executives reportedly held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the iPhone 9 launch. The company was initially planning to launch this smartphone this week before delaying it until June, but is now discussing a mid-April launch.

Another meeting is scheduled to take place this week and, if the decision is made to go ahead with the launch next month, we could see the smartphone hit online shelves by Wednesday, April 15.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless